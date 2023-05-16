UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs: What to look out for on Wednesday

The UEFA Champions League semi-finals conclude on Wednesday with Manchester City and Real Madrid both hoping to reach the final in Istanbul on 10 June.

We pick out some of the key storylines ahead of the remaining second leg on 17 May.

Semi-final second legs

16 May

Inter vs Milan (first leg: 2-0)

17 May

Man City vs Real Madrid (first leg: 1-1)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET.

What to look out for

Influential Éder Militão back

Éder Militão's suspension was a blow for Real Madrid in the first leg, and the defender's pace, experience and aerial ability could allow his side to adopt a more daring approach and play with a higher back line in the decider. The Brazilian international was almost ever-present in his side's Champions League triumph last season, and he is in contention to return in front of a goalkeeper who wants his team to think of the game as a final. "I hope we can put that in our minds," said Thibaut Courtois. "Although it's away, we are quite good in finals so I hope we can visualise it like that, even though it's City. It will be tough."

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City

City's second-leg memories

City were entitled to feel a draw in Madrid was a positive result, but Pep Guardiola's side know from bitter experience that Madrid are at their best in the second act at this stage of the competition. City were 5-3 ahead on aggregate before conceding twice after the 90th minute and another in extra time in an extraordinary return against Madrid in last season's final four. "I have an idea about what to do," said Guardiola, who singled out Toni Kroos for making City defend "much more than we wanted to". Even if his tactics lead to more goals, Guardiola knows his players cannot take any advantage for granted.