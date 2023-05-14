UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs: What to look out for

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Milan have it all to do against rivals Inter, while Man City hope to banish memories of last season's painful semi-final exit to Real Madrid.

Milan's Rafael Leão, Madrid's Éder Militão, Man City's Kevin De Bruyne and Inter's Francesco Acerbi
The UEFA Champions League semi-finals are at the halfway stage and the four remaining teams are within touching distance of the the final in Istanbul on 10 June.

Presented by Turkish Airlines, we pick out some of the key storylines ahead of the second legs on 16 May and 17 May.

Semi-final second legs

16 May
Inter vs Milan (first leg: 2-0)

17 May
Man City vs Real Madrid (first leg: 1-1)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET.

What to look out for

Possible Leão return offers hope

Milan, shorn of the creative outlet of Rafael Leão due to injury, managed just two attempts on target in the first leg and will undoubtedly hope to welcome the 23-year-old back into the fold for the rematch. The Portuguese attacker, who celebrates his 24th birthday on the day of this season's final, was the driving force behind the Rossoneri's win against their city rivals back in September, scoring twice and providing the assist for Olivier Giroud in the 3-2 Serie A victory. Team-mate Fikayo Tomori declared after Wednesday's defeat that "if we play to our strengths, we can give them a tough time," and a return for Leão could help them do just that.

Highlights: Milan 0-2 Inter

Acerbi wary of Rossoneri revival

Defender Francesco Acerbi was determined not to get too carried away off the back of his side's quickfire start last Wednesday, which included two Nerazzurri goals in the opening 11 minutes and Hakan Çalhanoğlu striking a post shortly after. Despite being part of a back line that has kept seven clean sheets in this season's Champions League – an unprecedented figure in a campaign for Inter in this competition – and a side that has shut out their neighbours in the last three Derby della Madonnina meetings, Acerbi was wary of being caught out in similar fashion in the opening stages of the return fixture: "We have made one little step forward, nothing more. They can do to us what we did to them in the first leg."

Influential Éder Militão back

Éder Militão's suspension was a blow for Real Madrid in the first leg, and the defender's pace, experience and aerial ability could allow his side to adopt a more daring approach and play with a higher back line in the decider. The Brazilian international was almost ever-present in his side's Champions League triumph last season, and he is in contention to return in front of a goalkeeper who wants his team to think of the game as a final. "I hope we can put that in our minds," said Thibaut Courtois. "Although it's away, we are quite good in finals so I hope we can visualise it like that, even though it's City. It will be tough."

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City

City's second-leg memories

City were entitled to feel a draw in Madrid was a positive result, but Pep Guardiola's side know from bitter experience that Madrid are at their best in the second act at this stage of the competition. City were 5-3 ahead on aggregate before conceding twice after the 90th minute and another in extra time in an extraordinary return against Madrid in last season's final four. "I have an idea about what to do," said Guardiola, who singled out Toni Kroos for making City defend "much more than we wanted to". Even if his tactics lead to more goals, Guardiola knows his players cannot take any advantage for granted.

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

The 2022/23 Champions League season will conclude at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday 10 June 2023.

Built to support Türkiye's bid to stage the 2008 Olympic Games, the venue opened in 2002 and is home to the Turkish national team. Situated in the Başakşehir area of the city, west of the Bosphorus, it boasts a seated capacity of over 75,000.

