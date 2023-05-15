Football and music stars team up in new UEFA Champions League series

The UEFA Champions League has launched a brand-new series, Centre Stage, that invites famous players from the competition and global music icons to discuss their journeys.

Who features?

The series launches with four-time GRAMMY award-winning rapper Macklemore and Chelsea winger Christian Pulišić, a Champions League winner in 2020/21. Starting with their childhoods in the United States, the pair discuss the pivotal moments that shaped their routes to stardom, including Pulišić's first Champions League match and Macklemore's first No1 hit, Thrift Shop.

Episode two features Colombian chart-topper Manuel Turizo and ﻿Tottenham's Argentinian centre-back Cristian Romero. Focusing on their rapid rises to the top, the duo discuss the importance of their South American backgrounds and their debut years on the world stage.

Additional episodes of Centre Stage will be shared via UEFA's YouTube channel in the coming months.

Where can I watch it?

To watch the first episode of the new series, visit UEFA's YouTube channel.

What is UEFA Play?

The UEFA Play platform looks to combine fans' love of football and music through exciting content series, iconic competition anthems, official competition playlists and much more. Those interested in additional UEFA music and football content can visit the UEFA Play hub here.