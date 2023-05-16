UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Inter vs AC Milan: Semi-final second leg in photos

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Take a look at the story of the semi-final second leg through our photo gallery.

This season, UEFA.com will be telling the story of every UEFA Champions League game through our matchweek photo gallery.

Here we take a look at how the first semi-final second leg panned out, brought to you by OPPO.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023