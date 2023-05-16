Inter vs AC Milan: Semi-final second leg in photos
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Take a look at the story of the semi-final second leg through our photo gallery.
This season, UEFA.com will be telling the story of every UEFA Champions League game through our matchweek photo gallery.
Here we take a look at how the first semi-final second leg panned out, brought to you by OPPO.
