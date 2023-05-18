UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Six Manchester City players feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Man City) – 7 points

Defenders

Manuel Akanji (Man City) –13 points

Francesco Acerbi (Inter) – 8 points

Kyle Walker (Man City) – 8 points

Malick Thiaw (Milan) – 7 points

Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 7 points

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 17 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 9 points

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 6 points

Forwards

Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 8 points

Julian Álvarez (Man City) – 5 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 18, 2023