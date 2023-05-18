Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Six Manchester City players feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Ederson (Man City) – 7 points
Defenders
Manuel Akanji (Man City) –13 points
Francesco Acerbi (Inter) – 8 points
Kyle Walker (Man City) – 8 points
Malick Thiaw (Milan) – 7 points
Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 7 points
Midfielders
Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 17 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 9 points
Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 6 points
Forwards
Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 8 points
Julian Álvarez (Man City) – 5 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.