Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Man City) – 7 points

Defenders

Manuel Akanji (Man City) –13 points

Francesco Acerbi (Inter) – 8 points

Kyle Walker (Man City) – 8 points

Malick Thiaw (Milan) – 7 points

Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 7 points

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 17 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 9 points

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 6 points

Forwards

Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 8 points

Julian Álvarez (Man City) – 5 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.