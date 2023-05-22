UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Next season's Champions League group stage: Which teams qualify for the 2023/24 season as it stands?

Monday, May 22, 2023

Who are the 24 clubs qualifying for next season's Champions League group stage as it stands?

Napoli have already qualified as Serie A champions
Who is in next season's Champions League group stage as it stands?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage will involve 32 clubs, with 24 qualifying automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing. The UEFA Champions League holders and previous season's UEFA Europa League winners are both also guaranteed a spot, with the final six slots determined via the play-offs.

ENG (4): Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Man United
ESP (4): Barcelona, ﻿Atlético, ﻿Real Madrid, Real Sociedad
ITA (4): Napoli, Juventus, Lazio, Inter
GER (4): Dortmund, Bayern, Leipzig, Union Berlin
FRA (2): Paris, Lens
POR (2): Benfica, Porto
NED (1): Feyenoord
AUT (1): Salzburg
SCO (1): Celtic
SRB (1): Crvena zvezda

The list above is provisional*, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

Newcastle look to be on course to qualify for next season's group stage
2023/24 Champions League schedule

Preliminary round semi-finals: 27 June 2023
Preliminary round final: 30 June 2023
First qualifying round: 11/12 and 18/19 July 2023
Second qualifying round: 25/26 July and 1/2 August 2023
Third qualifying round: 8/9 and 15 August 2023
Play-offs: 22/23 and 29/30 August 2023

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024 (Wembley Stadium, London)

*Based on the current standings, as if the season finished today

