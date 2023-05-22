Next season's Champions League group stage: Which teams qualify for the 2023/24 season as it stands?

Who is in next season's Champions League group stage as it stands?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage will involve 32 clubs, with 24 qualifying automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing. The UEFA Champions League holders and previous season's UEFA Europa League winners are both also guaranteed a spot, with the final six slots determined via the play-offs.

ENG (4): Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Man United

ESP (4): Barcelona, ﻿Atlético, ﻿Real Madrid, Real Sociedad

ITA (4): Napoli, Juventus, Lazio, Inter

GER (4): Dortmund, Bayern, Leipzig, Union Berlin

FRA (2): Paris, Lens

POR (2): Benfica, Porto

NED (1): Feyenoord

AUT (1): Salzburg

SCO (1): Celtic

SRB (1): Crvena zvezda

The list above is provisional*, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

Newcastle look to be on course to qualify for next season's group stage Getty Images

2023/24 Champions League schedule

Preliminary round semi-finals: 27 June 2023

Preliminary round final: 30 June 2023

First qualifying round: 11/12 and 18/19 July 2023

Second qualifying round: 25/26 July and 1/2 August 2023

Third qualifying round: 8/9 and 15 August 2023

Play-offs: 22/23 and 29/30 August 2023

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024 (Wembley Stadium, London)

*Based on the current standings, as if the season finished today