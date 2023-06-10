UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League final starting line-ups

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Who's starting for Manchester City and Inter in Istanbul? All your UEFA Champions League final selection questions answered.

Man City

Starting XI: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

As was the case in 2021, Pep Guardiola has relied on a settled side in the latter stages of this season's competition, fielding the same XI in the round of 16 return game against Leipzig as well as both legs of their quarter-final victory over Bayern. Kyle Walker was drafted in for the semi-final against Real Madrid, and performed magnificently, but missed out on a start having missed training due to a back problem. Manuel Akanji started on the right of a three-man defence with Nathan Aké on the left.
Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

Inter

Starting XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Džeko

After a few tweaks during the course of the season, Inzaghi had looked set to stick with the side that started both legs of the semi-finals. However, Marcelo Brozović has come in to start in place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been recovering from a thigh injury and is only fit for the bench. Romelu Lukaku has come close to top form in recent weeks, and may have given his coach a couple of sleepless nights in deciding who partners Lautaro Martínez up front, but ultimately Edin Džeko got the nod. Stefan de Vrij, Robin Gosens and Joaquín Correa are all likely to come off the bench.
Vieri Capretta, Inter reporter

