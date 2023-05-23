UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League final predicted line-ups, team news, injuries and suspensions

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Who's likely to start, who's out and who's a doubt? All your UEFA Champions League final selection questions answered.

Romelu Lukaku is pushing for a starting place for Inter
Romelu Lukaku is pushing for a starting place for Inter Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand ahead of the UEFA Champions League final by predicting the line-ups and talking through the major selection dilemmas.

Man City

Possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland
Doubt: Aké (hamstring)

As was the case in 2021, Pep Guardiola has relied on a settled side in the latter stages of this season's competition, fielding the same XI in the round of 16 return game against Leipzig as well as both legs of their quarter-final victory over Bayern. Kyle Walker, drafted in for the injured Nathan Aké against Real Madrid in the last four, performed magnificently and will be hard to displace in Istanbul. Manuel Akanji may be the man to make way if the Dutchman recovers in time for the showpiece, but further changes are unlikely.

Kyle Walker has forced his way back into Guardiola's first-choice XI in recent weeks
Inter

Possible XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Džeko
Out: Škriniar (back)
Doubt: Mkhitaryan (thigh)

After a few tweaks during the course of the season, Inzaghi now seems to be clear on his starting XI – it is hard to envisage him erring for the side that started both legs of the semi-finals. Romelu Lukaku has come close to top form in recent weeks, however, and may give his coach a couple of sleepless nights in deciding who partners Lautaro Martínez up front. Marcelo Brozović could also feature, in place of either Hakan Çalhanoğlu or Henrikh Mkhitaryan if the latter is not passed fit. Stefan de Vrij, Robin Gosens and Joaquín Correa are all likely to come off the bench.

