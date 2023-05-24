UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Guess the UEFA Champions League final score for a chance to win a PlayStation®VR2 and PS5™ Console with Predictor

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Predictor players who correctly guess the score of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final have a chance of winning a PlayStation®VR2 and a PS5™ Console.

Correctly guess the result of the UEFA Champions League final with Predictor and you could end the season with a PlayStation®VR2 and a PS5™ Console.

Play Champions League predictor

As the final on 10 June approaches, three Predictor users will be marking the end of the season with a major celebration; the names of all the players who correctly guess the result of the final will be entered into a draw, with three lucky winners set to scoop our mighty PlayStation prize.

In Champions League Predictor, points are awarded for the correct result, the correct number of home goals, the correct number of away goals and the correct goal difference. More points can be scored by predicting the official Player of the Match and the first team to score.

Play Champions League predictor

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023