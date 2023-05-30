Champions League final: Who shall I support?

Manchester City and Inter are preparing to go head-to-head in what promises to be a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul on 10 June.

Champions League final build-up

But neutrals may still be mulling over which of the two teams to support when they take to the field at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. UEFA.com takes a look at the two contenders to help you make your decision.

Why should you support Man City?

Manchester City Colours: Sky blue, white, maroon

Club mascots: Moonbeam & Moonchester

Nations represented in current squad: Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, USA

Fans of football that is particularly easy on the eye may well lean towards City, with some observers even suggesting that Josep Guardiola's side are one of the most stylish ever to grace this competition. Sure enough, their performance in the second leg of their semi-final against Real Madrid was something to behold.

City are the top scorers in this season's tournament with 31 goals. Their irrepressible striker Erling Haaland has contributed 12 of those, putting him four goals clear in the race to finish as leading scorer. We should, surely, expect goals in the final from this City side.

You may also want to consider the fact that City are attempting to lift this trophy for the first time. Should they succeed, they would become the 23rd winners in the history of the European Cup.

Guardiola, on the other hand, has already triumphed twice since swapping the pitch for the dugout, leading Barcelona to memorable wins in 2009 and 2011. He could now become only the fourth coach to win three titles or more.

Road to the final: Every Man City goal

Why should you support Inter?

Inter Colours: Black, blue

Nickname: Nerazzurri

Nations represented in current squad: Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey

Not since Inter beat Bayern to win the competition in 2010 have an Italian club been crowned champions of Europe.

The Nerazzurri now have just one more hurdle to clear to repeat that feat and become only the seventh club to win the competition on at least four occasions. They have knocked out Porto, Benfica and AC Milan to come this far having negotiated a group that also included Bayern and Barcelona.

In Lautaro Martínez, Inter have one of the most exciting and in-form strikers in Europe. The 25-year-old could cap off an extraordinary season in Istanbul, joining a very elite band of players to have won the FIFA World Cup and Champions League in the same season. He's also won the Coppa Italia, to boot.

Meanwhile, there is little doubt who Armenia fans will be supporting, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to become the first player from the country to appear in a Champions League final.