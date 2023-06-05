Lautaro Martínez interview: Inter's Argentina relationship, Man City challenge and Simone Inzaghi

Lautaro Martínez has already enjoyed a season he will never forget. The Inter forward won the World Cup with Argentina in December and added the Coppa Italia to his trophy haul in May. Now the 25-year-old is eyeing a perfect end to the campaign as his side take on Man City in the Champions League final in Istanbul on 10 June.

Champions League final build-up

Martínez sat down with UEFA.com to discuss scoring against Milan, what he expects from City and continuing a proud Inter-Argentina connection.

On his semi-final goal vs Milan

It was one of the most important of my career. Not because of its beauty, but because of how important it was, the magnitude of it and the history behind it. Scoring a goal is very special, so imagine how special it is during a game like this.

The important thing is that my team-mates enjoyed it, that the fans did too, and that it helped to calm the team down. We knew that if they scored a goal things could change quickly, so it was important to reduce that anxiety and relax us.

Martínez: 'It was one of my most important goals'

On Man City final

There is no doubt that they are one of the best teams in the world. They play football that I really like and are going to be very tough opponents to face. But we faced very tough teams during the group stage and during the knockout stages and we performed very well.

We should try to enjoy it because you don't play in a Champions League final every day. It is going to be a dream come true for all of us, so all that's left is to work hard and play as well as possible, and hopefully the best team will win, with us lifting the trophy at the end of the game.

On Inter's Argentinian connection

From the day I arrived at this club they made me feel like part of the family, as if I had grown up here, and that is very important for any player. I knew there had been many Argentinians here like Diego [Milito], Javier [Zanetti], Esteban Cambiasso and [Walter] Samuel, who have done amazing work at this club. It's a nice responsibility to carry this flag. I am very proud of what I am achieving here and I constantly say that I have to keep striving for more.

On Edin Džeko and Romelu Lukaku partnership

They are two very different players. Edin likes having the ball, he drops back and links with his team-mates, while Romelu tends to attack spaces and has defenders follow him to create space for the second striker. I feel very comfortable with both of them. I try to adapt myself to them and do whatever the team needs. If I need to attack spaces to free up space for Edin I can do it easily, and the same thing applies for Romelu.

Watch Inter celebrate final place

On Simone Inzaghi

It is always important to know how we want to play and to understand the coach's ideas. Changing a lot doesn't mean things will work out, so when you have a clear idea and you study the games and the opponents, things are a lot easier. We feel very comfortable with the coach because he works well and prepares games properly. On the mental side these games need no preparation due to the magnitude of them.