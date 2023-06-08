UEFA Champions Festival opens its doors

UEFA Champions League fans in Istanbul will have the chance to grab a selfie with the famous old trophy this weekend after the UEFA Champions Festival got under way on Thursday in Yenikapı, Etkinlik Alanı.

The Festival was opened by Mehmet Büyükekşi, president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), and former Türkiye captain Hamit Altıntop ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

"It's so exciting to be hosting the final," Hamit Altıntop said.

"For me, it's the most important football event in the world and I believe it'll be an inspiration for future generations. Hosting the best players and the teams in Istanbul is so valuable. I hope it'll be a very exciting final like 2005, and that at the end football is the winner."

TFF president Mehmet Büyükekşi and Hamit Altıntop deliver the trophy UEFA via Getty Images

The Champions League trophy is the centrepiece of the Festival, which runs until Sunday and includes a 360-degree stage, signed shirts from sides competing in this season's competition and activations from Champions League partners.

An Ultimate Champions mini-pitch will host matches throughout the weekend – including a five-a-side Ultimate Champions tournament on Friday, streamed on UEFA.tv and here from 14:00 CEST (15:00 local time).

There will be four teams: three comprised of Champions League legends captained by Cafu, Clarence Seedorf and Luís Figo, and another containing Turkish legends led by Hamit Altıntop. The event kicks off on the Ultimate Champions Pitch with two semi-finals, followed by a third-place match and the final.

Fans can then watch the Champions League trophy depart for Atatürk Olympic Stadium at the FedEx Trophy Departure at 15:00 local time on Saturday ahead of European club football's showpiece event.

There will also be a headline concert each night on the main stage, with Selin Geçit and Sertab Erener performing on Thursday, superstar DJ Lost Frequencies playing Friday night, while Hey! Douglas perform on Saturday afternoon. Sunday sees an earthquake benefit concert on the main stage hosted by Ferman Akgül, featuring Can Şengün Orchestra & Friends to close the Festival.