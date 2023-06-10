Man City vs Inter: Champions League final in photos
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Article summary
Take a look at the story of this season's UEFA Champions League final through our photo gallery.
Article top media content
Article body
This season, UEFA.com has been telling the story of every UEFA Champions League game through our matchweek photo gallery.
Here we take a look at how the final panned out, brought to you by OPPO.
- Matchday 1 in photos
- Matchday 2 in photos
- Matchday 3 in photos
- Matchday 4 in photos
- Matchday 5 in photos
- Matchday 6 in photos
- Round of 16, first legs: Week one
- Round of 16, first legs: Week two
- Round of 16, second legs: Week one
- Round of 16, second legs: Week two
- Quarter-final first legs
- Quarter-final second legs
- Semi-final first legs
- Semi-final second legs