UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Man City vs Inter: Champions League final in photos

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Take a look at the story of this season's UEFA Champions League final through our photo gallery.

This season, UEFA.com has been telling the story of every UEFA Champions League game through our matchweek photo gallery.

Here we take a look at how the final panned out, brought to you by OPPO.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, June 10, 2023