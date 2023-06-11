UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Manchester City are well represented, with Inter, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Napoli and Benfica also featuring.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

André Onana (Inter) – 63 points

Defenders

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 70 points

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 76 points

Rúben Dias (Man City) – 75 points

Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 69 points

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 68 points

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 65 points

João Mário (Benfica) – 64 points

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 70 points

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 71 points

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 93 points

Players tied on points are separated by fewest minutes played.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, June 11, 2023