Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Manchester City are well represented, with Inter, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Napoli and Benfica also featuring.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
André Onana (Inter) – 63 points
Defenders
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 70 points
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 76 points
Rúben Dias (Man City) – 75 points
Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 69 points
Midfielders
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 68 points
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 65 points
João Mário (Benfica) – 64 points
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 70 points
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 71 points
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 93 points
Players tied on points are separated by fewest minutes played.