Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

André Onana (Inter) – 63 points

Defenders

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 70 points

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 76 points

Rúben Dias (Man City) – 75 points

Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 69 points

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 68 points

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 65 points

João Mário (Benfica) – 64 points

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 70 points

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 71 points

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 93 points

Players tied on points are separated by fewest minutes played.