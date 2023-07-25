Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, line-ups

Man City and Sevilla meet in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, on Wednesday 16 August.

Man City vs Sevilla at a glance When: Wednesday 16 August (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus

What: UEFA Champions League holders vs UEFA Europa League winners

Where to watch Man City vs Sevilla on TV

What do you need to know?

England's Super Cup winners

European champions Man City are taking on UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla in the traditional opener to the new UEFA club competition season.

The sides have met four times in UEFA club competition, with City winning all four games (including two in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage). However, Sevilla have been much improved since the arrival of José Luis Mendilibar as coach in March 2023, notably eliminating City's neighbours Man United en route to winning the Europa League for the seventh time.

This is first-time European Cup-winners City's maiden Super Cup, while Sevilla have already been here six times before (all as UEFA Cup or Europa League winners). However, they are on a five-game Super Cup losing streak after beating Barcelona 3-0 on their debut in 2006.

Spain's Super Cup winners since 2002

Predicted line-ups

Man City*: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

Sevilla**: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri

*starting line-up from Champions League final

**starting line-up from Europa League final

Do the European champions usually win? UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid lifted the trophy in 2022, but this pattern does not always apply. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 27 of the 47 editions. Find a full rundown of UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

Expert predictions

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

Graham Hunter, Sevilla reporter

View from the camps

Pep Guardiola, Man City manager: "It's a big relief for us to have this trophy, but there are teams who win it and then disappear. We have to avoid that﻿."

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "I'm happy to be here, to have won for the club, which was having a hard time when we got here. We have done something good that can have repercussions for the good of the club﻿."