Lionel Messi tops fan vote for best goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's strike for Paris against Benfica has been voted goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2022/23 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

The acrobatic effort by Manchester City's Erling Haaland against Dortmund on Matchday 2 topped the expert list but was pushed into third place among supporters, also trailing Vinícius Júnior's fine finish against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

1 Lionel Messi (Benfica 1-1 Paris) – Matchday 3, 05/09/2022 (3rd in official list)

2 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid 1-1 Man City) – Semi-finals, 09/05/2023 (6th in official list)

3 Erling Haaland (Man City 2-1 Dortmund) – Matchday 2, 14/09/2022 (1st in official list)