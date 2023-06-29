Lionel Messi tops fan vote for best goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Article summary
Lionel Messi's effort for Paris against Benfica has won the fan vote for goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season.
Article top media content
Article body
Lionel Messi's strike for Paris against Benfica has been voted goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.
The top ten goals of the 2022/23 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.
The acrobatic effort by Manchester City's Erling Haaland against Dortmund on Matchday 2 topped the expert list but was pushed into third place among supporters, also trailing Vinícius Júnior's fine finish against Manchester City in the semi-finals.
Fans' favourite goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
1 Lionel Messi (Benfica 1-1 Paris) – Matchday 3, 05/09/2022 (3rd in official list)
2 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid 1-1 Man City) – Semi-finals, 09/05/2023 (6th in official list)
3 Erling Haaland (Man City 2-1 Dortmund) – Matchday 2, 14/09/2022 (1st in official list)