Christian Pulišić joins Milan: Five United States players to look out for in next season's Champions League

Christian Pulišić (AC Milan)

Raised in Pennsylvania, Pulišić's first professional stop in Europe was at Borussia Dortmund. He made his Bundesliga debut in January 2016, aged just 17, and went on to rack up well over 100 appearances. Pulišić's high-profile move to Chelsea came in January 2019, but his career highlight came two years later when he became the first American player to feature in – and win – a UEFA Champions League final. First-team opportunities dried up in later seasons, prompting his summer 2023 move to AC Milan.

Watch all Christian Pulišić's Champions League goals

Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund)

Like Pulišić, Reyna made the move from the US to Dortmund when he joined the German side's academy from New York City in 2019. The attacking midfielder made his Bundesliga bow in January 2020 and has been a first-team regular since. Reyna has broken numerous UEFA Champions League records, including usurping Pulišić to become the youngest American to play and register an assist in the competition during a 2-1 round of 16 first leg win against Paris in 2020.

Sergiño Dest (Barcelona)

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Dest rose through the ranks at Ajax before moving to Barcelona in 2020. At the Camp Nou he became the first American to represent the club in the Champions League when he featured against Ferencváros the following season. Dest spent 2022/23 on loan at AC Milan, but has now returned to Barcelona and will hope to make an impact in European competition once more.

Sergiño Dest spent 2022/23 on loan at AC Milan Getty Images

Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin)

Raised in New Jersey, winger Aaronson was nicknamed the 'Medford Messi' after impressing for MLS side Philadelphia Union. Those promising performances earned him a 2020 move to Salzburg, where he made eight Champions League appearances the following season, creating two assists. A transfer to Leeds United followed, but he will now spend the 2023/24 campaign on loan in the German capital. Union Berlin are preparing to make their UEFA Champions League debut.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

Raised in England but United States-qualified through his father – a former NBA player – Carter-Vickers came through the Spurs academy, but made only a handful of cup appearances for the club. After four seasons of loan spells with an array of Football League sides, Carter-Vickers, a centre-back, joined Celtic. After a successful one-year loan north of the border, the move became permanent in summer 2022. Later that year, he returned to the international set-up for the FIFA World Cup.