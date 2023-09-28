UEFA Virtual Events launch

What are UEFA Virtual Events?

UEFA has officially launched UEFA Virtual Events, an exciting new virtual platform where fans can immerse themselves in UEFA competitions and compete for the chance to win exclusive prizes.

How do I enter?

UEFA Virtual Events is now live at virtual.UEFA.com. Upon entry into the virtual world, fans can create their personal 3D avatar, complete with unique outfits and accessories, before entering their very own UEFA Changing Room. With various design options, UEFA tournament trophies and content, users can build and personalise their private changing room ahead of The Ultimate Knockout event.

Get involved with UEFA Virtual Events!

What is The Ultimate Knockout?

The Ultimate Knockout debuted following the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw on 31 August, offering fans a new way to interact with Europe's elite club competition.

Hosted by official quizmaster and giant avatar Patrice Evra, these virtual events will put fans' UEFA Champions League knowledge to the test as they compete for the chance to win tickets to the 2024 final at Wembley Stadium in London.

Users must move their avatars to either side of the pitch to answer questions posed by Evra's giant avatar. Answer one incorrectly and they lose the chance to head to the 2024 final. Players can return across the group stage, with a range of exclusive prizes on offer.

When can I play The Ultimate Knockout?

The Ultimate Knockout is live at the following times across the UEFA Champions League group stage:

TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER: 1700CEST

TUESDAY 3 OCTOBER: 1700CEST

TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER: 1700CEST

TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER: 1700CET

TUESDAY 28 NOVEMBER:1700CET

TUESDAY12 DECEMBER: 1700CET

What can I win in The Ultimate Knockout?

The top scoring fans will be in with a chance to win tickets to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final in June, whilst fans who enter any of The Ultimate Knockout events will be in with a chance of winning signed UEFA Champions League memorabilia.

Keep your eyes peeled for future UEFA events!