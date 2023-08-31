UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed

Thursday, August 31, 2023

The draw pots have been confirmed for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

The pots have been confirmed for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00 CET on Thursday 31 August.

Pot 1

Manchester City (ENG, Champions League holders)
Sevilla (ESP, Europa League holders)
Barcelona (ESP)
Napoli (ITA)
Bayern München (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Benfica (POR)
Feyenoord (NED)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP)
Manchester United (ENG)
Inter (ITA)
Dortmund (GER)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Leipzig (GER)
Porto (POR)
Arsenal (ENG)

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Salzburg (AUT)
Milan (ITA)
Braga (POR)
PSV (NED)
Lazio (ITA)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Copenhagen (DEN)

Pot 4 

Young Boys (SUI)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Celtic (SCO)
Newcastle (ENG)
Union Berlin (GER)
Antwerp (BEL)
Lens (FRA)

Which clubs are paired in the Champions League draw?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:

A Manchester City & Manchester United
B Sevilla & Atlético
C Barcelona & Real Madrid
D Napoli & Lazio
E Bayern & Dortmund
F Paris & Lens
G Benfica & Porto
H Feyenoord & PSV
I Inter & AC Milan
J Leipzig & Union Berlin
K Arsenal & Newcastle

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage
Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023

Champions League draw dates

Round of 16: 18 December 2023
Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

Knockout phase
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024

