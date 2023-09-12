UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League group stage squads confirmed

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The 32 UEFA Champions League contenders have rubber-stamped their selections – Fantasy Football managers take note.

Harry Kane will play for Bayern in the competition for the first time
Harry Kane will play for Bayern in the competition for the first time AFP via Getty Images

The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage contenders have submitted their squads – Fantasy Football managers can now start honing their selections ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 19 September.

Click on an individual team for their full group stage squad. Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.

Group A

Bayern
Man United
Copenhagen
Galatasaray

Group B

Sevilla
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Lens

Group C

Napoli
Real Madrid
Braga
Union Berlin

Group D

Benfica
Inter
Salzburg
Real Sociedad

Group E

Feyenoord
Atlético de Madrid
Lazio
Celtic

Group F

Paris
Dortmund
Milan
Newcastle

Group G

Man City
Leipzig
Crvena zvezda
Young Boys

Group H

Barcelona
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Antwerp

