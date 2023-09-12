Champions League group stage squads confirmed
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Article summary
The 32 UEFA Champions League contenders have rubber-stamped their selections – Fantasy Football managers take note.
Article top media content
Article body
The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage contenders have submitted their squads – Fantasy Football managers can now start honing their selections ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 19 September.
Click on an individual team for their full group stage squad. Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.
Group A
Bayern
Man United
Copenhagen
Galatasaray
Group B
Sevilla
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Lens
Group C
Napoli
Real Madrid
Braga
Union Berlin
Group D
Benfica
Inter
Salzburg
Real Sociedad
Group E
Feyenoord
Atlético de Madrid
Lazio
Celtic
Group F
Group G
Man City
Leipzig
Crvena zvezda
Young Boys