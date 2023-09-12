Champions League group stage squads confirmed

The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage contenders have submitted their squads – Fantasy Football managers can now start honing their selections ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 19 September.

Click on an individual team for their full group stage squad.

Group A

Bayern

Man United

Copenhagen

Galatasaray

Group B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Lens

Group C

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

Group D

Benfica

Inter

Salzburg

Real Sociedad

Group E

Feyenoord

Atlético de Madrid

Lazio

Celtic

Group F

Paris

Dortmund

Milan

Newcastle

Group G

Man City

Leipzig

Crvena zvezda

Young Boys

Group H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp