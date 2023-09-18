Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Monday, September 18, 2023
Article summary
Who is likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 1 line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 19 September
Milan vs Newcastle
Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Krunić, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Leão, Giroud, Pulišić
Out: none
Doubtful: Kalulu (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali; Almirón, Isak, Gordon
Out: Willock (Achilles), Joelinton (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Young Boys vs Leipzig
Young Boys: Racioppi; Janko, Camara, Benito, Persson; Lauper, Males, Łakomy, Monteiro; Elia, Itten
Out: Ugrinic (adductor)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Forsberg; Openda, Poulsen
Out: Olmo (knee), Haidara (match fitness), Orban (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Feyenoord vs Celtic
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber, Paixão; Stengs, Ivanušec, Minteh
Out: Giménez (suspended), Bijlow (wrist), Nieuwkoop (knock), Ueda (foot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Celtic: Hart; A Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate, Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: Abada (thigh), Carter-Vickers (hamstring) Nawrocki (hamstring), M Johnston (back)
Doubtful: Phillips (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none
Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid
Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Riquelme, Hermoso, Witsel, Savić, Azpilicueta; Galan, Barrios Rivas, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann
Out: De Paul (hamstring), Söyüncü (groin), Depay (hamstring), Koke (hamstring), Lemar (Achilles), Reinildo (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris vs Dortmund
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (thigh), Asensio (knock), Mukiele (hamstring), Kang-in Lee (absent)
Doubtful: Fabian Ruiz (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Hummels, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Reus, Can; Malen, Brandt; Adeyemi
Out: Duranville (fitness)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Man City vs Crvena zvezda
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, Bernardo Silva, Doku; Álvarez, Haaland
Out: De Bruyne (hamstring), Grealish (knee), Stones (muscular)
Doubtful: Kovačić (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none
Crvena zvezda: Glazer; Degenek, Mijailović, Dragović, Stamenic, Hvang; Ivanić, Bukari, Mitrović; Krasso, Olayinka
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Barcelona vs Antwerp
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; João Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Alonso; De Jong, Romeu, Gündoğan; Torres, Lewandowski, João Félix
Out: Pedri (thigh)
Doubtful: Balde (back)
Misses next match if booked: none
Antwerp: Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, De Laet; Keita, Vermeeren; Muja, Ekkelenkamp, Balikwisha; Janssen
Out: Engels (Achilles), De Wolf (finger), Corbanie (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Shakhtar vs Porto
Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplya, Rakitskyy, Lemkin, Azarov; Stepanenko, Kashchuk, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Zubkov; Sikan
Out: Matviyenko (Achilles), Bondar (collarbone)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Fábio Cardoso, Wendell; Jaime, Varela, Nico González, Galeno; Taremi, Fran Navarro
Out: Pepê (suspended), Marcano (knee), Evanilson (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Wednesday 20 September
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen
Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Angeliño; N'Dombélé, Torreira, Tetê, Ziyech, Zaha; Icardi
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, Diks, Meling; Claesson, Falk, Gonçalves; Bardghji, Larsson, Achouri
Out: Boilesen (knee), Khocholava (knee), Cornelius (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin
Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Nacho; Modrić, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo
Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Arda Güler (meniscus), Vinícius Júnior (thigh)
Doubtful: Mendy (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Union Berlin: Rønnow; Gosens, Diogo Leite, Knoche, Doekhi, Trimmel; Král, Tousart, Laïdouni; Becker, Behrens
Out: Haberer (suspended)
Doubtful: Bonucci (fitness), Khedira (calf), Dehl (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: none
Bayern vs Man United
Bayern: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Kane
Out: Neuer (broken leg)
Doubtful: Coman (thigh), Guerreiro (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none
Man United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelöf, Martínez, Reguilón; Casemiro, McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Højlund
Out: Varane (muscular), Shaw (muscular), Mount (thigh), Malacia (knee)
Doubtful: Amrabat (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Sevilla vs Lens
Sevilla: Dmitrović; Navas, Gudelj, Ramos, Pedrosa; Soumaré, Fernando, Rakitić; Lamela, En-Nesyri, Ocampos
Out: Acuña (muscular), Marcão (muscular), Nianzou (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Lens: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Diouf, Machado; Thomasson, Fulgini; Wahi
Out: David Costa (shoulder)
Doubtful: Haïdara (hamstring), Mendy (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
Arsenal: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard
Out: Partey (groin), Timber (knee), Elneny (knee)
Doubtful: Martinelli (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
PSV Eindhoven: Benítez; Dest, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Van Aanholt; Schouten, Saibari, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang
Out: Obispo (knee), Mauro Júnior (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Braga vs Napoli
Braga: Matheus; Marín, José Fonte, Niakaté, Gómez; Al Musrati, Vitor Carvalho, Bruma; Djaló, Ricardo Horta, Ruiz
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Raspadori, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: none
Doubtful: Gollini
Misses next match if booked: none
Benfica vs Salzburg
Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Aursnes; Di María, João Neves, Orkun Kökçü, João Mário; Rafa Silva, Cabral
Out: Bernat (muscular), Jurásek (ankle), Gonçalo Guedes (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Solet, Baidoo, Terzić; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Kjærgaard; Gloukh; Šimić, Konaté
Out: Fernando (adductor), Okoh (thigh), Omoregie (back), Wallner (ankle), Yeo (ankle)
Doubtful: Pavlović (illness), Mantl (illness), Capaldo (match fitness), Diambou (match fitness), Guindo (match fitness), Ratkov (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Real Sociedad vs Inter
Real Sociedad: Remiro; Traoré, Zubelida, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino, Barrenetxea; Kubo, Oyarzabal.
Out: Carlos Fernández (suspended), André Silva (muscle injury)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none