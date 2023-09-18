Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 19 September

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Krunić, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Leão, Giroud, Pulišić

Out: none

Doubtful: Kalulu (thigh)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali; Almirón, Isak, Gordon

Out: Willock (Achilles), Joelinton (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Young Boys: Racioppi; Janko, Camara, Benito, Persson; Lauper, Males, Łakomy, Monteiro; Elia, Itten

Out: Ugrinic (adductor)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Forsberg; Openda, Poulsen

Out: Olmo (knee), Haidara (match fitness), Orban (knee)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber, Paixão; Stengs, Ivanušec, Minteh

Out: Giménez (suspended), Bijlow (wrist), Nieuwkoop (knock), Ueda (foot)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Celtic: Hart; A Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate, Furuhashi, Maeda

Out: Abada (thigh), Carter-Vickers (hamstring) Nawrocki (hamstring), M Johnston (back)

Doubtful: Phillips (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: none

Champions League 2022/23 top ten goals of the season

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Riquelme, Hermoso, Witsel, Savić, Azpilicueta; Galan, Barrios Rivas, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann

Out: De Paul (hamstring), Söyüncü (groin), Depay (hamstring), Koke (hamstring), Lemar (Achilles), Reinildo (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé

Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (thigh), Asensio (knock), Mukiele (hamstring), Kang-in Lee (absent)

Doubtful: Fabian Ruiz (thigh)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Hummels, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Reus, Can; Malen, Brandt; Adeyemi

Out: Duranville (fitness)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, Bernardo Silva, Doku; Álvarez, Haaland

Out: De Bruyne (hamstring), Grealish (knee), Stones (muscular)

Doubtful: Kovačić (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: none

Crvena zvezda: Glazer; Degenek, Mijailović, Dragović, Stamenic, Hvang; Ivanić, Bukari, Mitrović; Krasso, Olayinka

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

2023 final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; João Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Alonso; De Jong, Romeu, Gündoğan; Torres, Lewandowski, João Félix

Out: Pedri (thigh)

Doubtful: Balde (back)

Misses next match if booked: none

Antwerp: Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, De Laet; Keita, Vermeeren; Muja, Ekkelenkamp, Balikwisha; Janssen

Out: ﻿Engels (Achilles), De Wolf (finger), Corbanie (unspecified)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplya, Rakitskyy, Lemkin, Azarov; Stepanenko, Kashchuk, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Zubkov; Sikan

Out: Matviyenko (Achilles), Bondar (collarbone)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Fábio Cardoso, Wendell; Jaime, Varela, Nico González, Galeno; Taremi, Fran Navarro

Out: Pepê (suspended), Marcano (knee), Evanilson (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 20 September

Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Angeliño; N'Dombélé, Torreira, Tetê, Ziyech, Zaha; Icardi

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, Diks, Meling; Claesson, Falk, Gonçalves; Bardghji, Larsson, Achouri

Out: Boilesen (knee), Khocholava (knee), Cornelius (unspecified)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Nacho; Modrić, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo

Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Arda Güler (meniscus), Vinícius Júnior (thigh)

Doubtful: Mendy (fitness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Union Berlin: Rønnow; Gosens, Diogo Leite, Knoche, Doekhi, Trimmel; Král, Tousart, Laïdouni; Becker, Behrens

Out: Haberer (suspended)

Doubtful: Bonucci (fitness), Khedira (calf), Dehl (Achilles)

Misses next match if booked: none

Classic Real Madrid Champions League goals

Bayern: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Kane

Out: Neuer (broken leg)

Doubtful: Coman (thigh), Guerreiro (calf)

Misses next match if booked: none

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelöf, Martínez, Reguilón; Casemiro, McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Højlund

Out: Varane (muscular), Shaw (muscular), Mount (thigh), Malacia (knee)

Doubtful: Amrabat (match fitness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Sevilla: Dmitrović; Navas, Gudelj, Ramos, Pedrosa; Soumaré, Fernando, Rakitić; Lamela, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Out: Acuña (muscular), Marcão (muscular), Nianzou (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Lens: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Diouf, Machado; Thomasson, Fulgini; Wahi

Out: David Costa (shoulder)

Doubtful: Haïdara (hamstring), Mendy (match fitness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Out: Partey (groin), Timber (knee), Elneny (knee)

Doubtful: Martinelli (hamstring)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

PSV Eindhoven: Benítez; Dest, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Van Aanholt; Schouten, Saibari, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang

Out: Obispo (knee), Mauro Júnior (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: PSV 5-1 Rangers

Braga: Matheus; Marín, José Fonte, Niakaté, Gómez; Al Musrati, Vitor Carvalho, Bruma; Djaló, Ricardo Horta, Ruiz

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Raspadori, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Out: none

Doubtful: Gollini

Misses next match if booked: none

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Aursnes; Di María, João Neves, Orkun Kökçü, João Mário; Rafa Silva, Cabral

Out: Bernat (muscular), Jurásek (ankle), Gonçalo Guedes (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Solet, Baidoo, Terzić; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Kjærgaard; Gloukh; Šimić, Konaté

Out: Fernando (adductor), Okoh (thigh), Omoregie (back), Wallner (ankle), Yeo (ankle)

Doubtful: Pavlović (illness), Mantl (illness), Capaldo (match fitness), Diambou (match fitness), Guindo (match fitness), Ratkov (match fitness)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Traoré, Zubelida, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino, Barrenetxea; Kubo, Oyarzabal.

Out: Carlos Fernández (suspended), André Silva (muscle injury)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

