Champions League possible line-ups and team news

Monday, September 18, 2023

Who is likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 1 line-ups.

Kylian Mbappé enjoying an early training session with Paris on Monday
Kylian Mbappé enjoying an early training session with Paris on Monday AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Play Fantasy Football

Tuesday 19 September

Milan vs Newcastle

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Krunić, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Leão, Giroud, Pulišić
Out: none
Doubtful: Kalulu (thigh)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali; Almirón, Isak, Gordon
Out: Willock (Achilles), Joelinton (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Young Boys vs Leipzig

Young Boys: Racioppi; Janko, Camara, Benito, Persson; Lauper, Males, Łakomy, Monteiro; Elia, Itten
Out: Ugrinic (adductor)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Forsberg; Openda, Poulsen
Out: Olmo (knee), Haidara (match fitness), Orban (knee)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord vs Celtic

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber, Paixão; Stengs, Ivanušec, Minteh
Out: Giménez (suspended), Bijlow (wrist), Nieuwkoop (knock), Ueda (foot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Celtic: Hart; A Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate, Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: Abada (thigh), Carter-Vickers (hamstring) Nawrocki (hamstring), M Johnston (back)
Doubtful: Phillips (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none

Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Riquelme, Hermoso, Witsel, Savić, Azpilicueta; Galan, Barrios Rivas, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann
Out: De Paul (hamstring), Söyüncü (groin), Depay (hamstring), Koke (hamstring), Lemar (Achilles), Reinildo (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris vs Dortmund

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (thigh), Asensio (knock), Mukiele (hamstring), Kang-in Lee (absent)
Doubtful: Fabian Ruiz (thigh)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Hummels, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Reus, Can; Malen, Brandt; Adeyemi
Out: Duranville (fitness)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Man City vs Crvena zvezda

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, Bernardo Silva, Doku; Álvarez, Haaland
Out: De Bruyne (hamstring), Grealish (knee), Stones (muscular)
Doubtful: Kovačić (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none

Crvena zvezda: Glazer; Degenek, Mijailović, Dragović, Stamenic, Hvang; Ivanić, Bukari, Mitrović; Krasso, Olayinka
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona vs Antwerp

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; João Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Alonso; De Jong, Romeu, Gündoğan; Torres, Lewandowski, João Félix
Out: Pedri (thigh)
Doubtful: Balde (back)
Misses next match if booked: none

Antwerp: Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, De Laet; Keita, Vermeeren; Muja, Ekkelenkamp, Balikwisha; Janssen
Out: ﻿Engels (Achilles), De Wolf (finger), Corbanie (unspecified)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar vs Porto

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplya, Rakitskyy, Lemkin, Azarov; Stepanenko, Kashchuk, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Zubkov; Sikan
Out: Matviyenko (Achilles), Bondar (collarbone)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Fábio Cardoso, Wendell; Jaime, Varela, Nico González, Galeno; Taremi, Fran Navarro
Out: Pepê (suspended), Marcano (knee), Evanilson (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Play Predictor

Wednesday 20 September

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen

Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Angeliño; N'Dombélé, Torreira, Tetê, Ziyech, Zaha; Icardi
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, Diks, Meling; Claesson, Falk, Gonçalves; Bardghji, Larsson, Achouri
Out: Boilesen (knee), Khocholava (knee), Cornelius (unspecified)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Nacho; Modrić, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo
Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Arda Güler (meniscus), Vinícius Júnior (thigh)
Doubtful: Mendy (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Union Berlin: Rønnow; Gosens, Diogo Leite, Knoche, Doekhi, Trimmel; Král, Tousart, Laïdouni; Becker, Behrens
Out: Haberer (suspended)
Doubtful: Bonucci (fitness), Khedira (calf), Dehl (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: none

Bayern vs Man United

Bayern: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Kane
Out: Neuer (broken leg)
Doubtful: Coman (thigh), Guerreiro (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelöf, Martínez, Reguilón; Casemiro, McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Højlund
Out: Varane (muscular), Shaw (muscular), Mount (thigh), Malacia (knee)
Doubtful: Amrabat (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Sevilla vs Lens

Sevilla: Dmitrović; Navas, Gudelj, Ramos, Pedrosa; Soumaré, Fernando, Rakitić; Lamela, En-Nesyri, Ocampos
Out: Acuña (muscular), Marcão (muscular), Nianzou (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Lens: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Diouf, Machado; Thomasson, Fulgini; Wahi
Out: David Costa (shoulder)
Doubtful: Haïdara (hamstring), Mendy (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard
Out: Partey (groin), Timber (knee), Elneny (knee)
Doubtful: Martinelli (hamstring)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

PSV Eindhoven: Benítez; Dest, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Van Aanholt; Schouten, Saibari, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang
Out: Obispo (knee), Mauro Júnior (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Braga vs Napoli

Braga: Matheus; Marín, José Fonte, Niakaté, Gómez; Al Musrati, Vitor Carvalho, Bruma; Djaló, Ricardo Horta, Ruiz
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Raspadori, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: none
Doubtful: Gollini
Misses next match if booked: none

Benfica vs Salzburg

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Aursnes; Di María, João Neves, Orkun Kökçü, João Mário; Rafa Silva, Cabral
Out: Bernat (muscular), Jurásek (ankle), Gonçalo Guedes (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Solet, Baidoo, Terzić; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Kjærgaard; Gloukh; Šimić, Konaté
Out: Fernando (adductor), Okoh (thigh), Omoregie (back), Wallner (ankle), Yeo (ankle)
Doubtful: Pavlović (illness), Mantl (illness), Capaldo (match fitness), Diambou (match fitness), Guindo (match fitness), Ratkov (match fitness)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Real Sociedad vs Inter

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Traoré, Zubelida, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino, Barrenetxea; Kubo, Oyarzabal.
Out: Carlos Fernández (suspended), André Silva (muscle injury)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

