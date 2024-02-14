Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Antoine Griezmann, Erling Haaland, Rasmus Højlund and Álvaro Morata lead the way

Antoine Griezmann, Erling Haaland, Rasmus Højlund and Álvaro Morata lead the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorers race.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 5 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿

5 Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) 4 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

4 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

4 Evanilson (Porto)

4 Phil Foden (Man City)

4 Galeno (Porto)

4 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

4 Harry Kane (Bayern)

4 Loïs Openda (Leipzig)

4 Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)

4 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

Haaland became the fastest and youngest player to 40 goals in the competition on Matchday 5, his strike against Leipzig taking him on to five efforts for the season.

Højlund registered doubles at home to Galatasaray and away to Copenhagen in the group stage, plus a goal at Bayern, but all ended in defeat as Manchester United's European ambitions failed to extend past the group stage. By contrast, Morata's five goals helped Atlético seal progress to the knockout phase.

Eleven players are on four goals, including Evanilson, scorer of the first hat-trick of this season's competition against Antwerp on Matchday 3, and three players who registeredin the round of 16 first legs: Phil Foden, Ciro Immobile and Kylian Mbappé.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka laid on four goals in his five group outings and is joint-leader for Champions League assists alongside Porto's Galeno, who set up two goals against Shakhtar on Matchday 6.

4 Galeno (Porto)

4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)



3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

3 Phil Foden (Man City)

3 İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona)

3 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

3 Harry Kane (Bayern)

3 Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Matt O'Riley (Celtic)

3 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

3 Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

Evanilson – Antwerp 1-4 Porto, 25/10/23

João Mário – Benfica 3-3 Inter, 29/11/23

2023/24 Champions League stats

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats