Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Julián Álvarez, Rasmus Højlund lead way

Julián Álvarez and Rasmus Højlund lead the way in the race to be crowned 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorer.

﻿Álvarez came off the bench to hit Manchester City's crucial second of the game in their 3-1 victory at Leipzig on Matchday 2. It was the Argentina forward's third goal of the competition having registered twice as a starter on the opening night of the group stage in another 3-1 win, at home to Crvena zvezda.

Denmark youngster Højlund took his tally to three for the season with his double in a 3-2 home defeat by Galatasaray, having struck a consolation in Manchester United's 4-3 loss at Bayern on Matchday 1. That is enough for a share of the lead atop this season's top scorer chart, ahead of a group of 12 players on two apiece.

Jude Bellingham, Bruma, Osman Bukari, Gabriel Jesus, Brais Méndez and Mathys Tel have also scored on both matchdays to date. Sheraldo Becker, Casemiro, João Félix, Galeno, Álvaro Morata and Danylo Sikan have all recorded doubles but we are still waiting for our first Champions League hat-trick of 2023/24.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 3 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

3 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿ 2 Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin)

2 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

2 Bruma (Braga)

2 Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda)

2 Casemiro (Man United)

2 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

2 Galeno (Porto)

2 João Félix (Barcelona)

2 Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad)

2 Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)

2 Mathys Tel (Bayern)

Barcelona pair İlkay Gündoğan and Raphinha are among eight players on two assists apiece in this season's Champions League.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

2 İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona)

2 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

2 Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)

2 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

2 Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray)

2 Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

None

2023/24 Champions League stats

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats