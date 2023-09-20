Champions League top scorers 2023/24: João Félix, Julián Álvarez, Galeno, Casemiro

João Félix, Julián Álvarez, Galeno and Casemiro are the top scorers in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League after Matchday 1.

João Félix struck twice in Barcelona's victory over Antwerp, Manchester City's Álvarez grabbed two against Crvena zvezda and Galeno registered a double as Porto triumphed at Shakhtar Donetsk. Casemiro's two goals came against Bayern but he was the only one of the four to end on the losing side as Manchester United went down 4-3 in Germany.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 2 João Félix (Barcelona)

2 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

2 Galeno (Porto)

2 Casemiro (Man United)

Another Barcelona player, Raphinha, is top of the assists list after laying on two goals against Antwerp – a feat no other player managed on Matchday 1.

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

