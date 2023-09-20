UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Champions League top scorers 2023/24: João Félix, Julián Álvarez, Galeno, Casemiro

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Four players are at the top of this season's UEFA Champions League scorers rankings.

João Félix was quick out of the blocks for Barcelona
João Félix was quick out of the blocks for Barcelona AFP via Getty Images

João Félix, Julián Álvarez, Galeno and Casemiro are the top scorers in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League after Matchday 1.

João Félix struck twice in Barcelona's victory over Antwerp, Manchester City's Álvarez grabbed two against Crvena zvezda and Galeno registered a double as Porto triumphed at Shakhtar Donetsk. Casemiro's two goals came against Bayern but he was the only one of the four to end on the losing side as Manchester United went down 4-3 in Germany.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers

2 João Félix (Barcelona)
2 Julián Álvarez (Man City)
2 Galeno (Porto)
2 Casemiro (Man United)

Another Barcelona player, Raphinha, is top of the assists list after laying on two goals against Antwerp – a feat no other player managed on Matchday 1.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

None

2023/24 Champions League stats

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12 

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats
© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Selected for you

Champions League statistics handbook
Live 04/06/2023

Champions League statistics handbook

Covering everything from a season itinerary to key facts and figures and all-time records.
All-time top scorers
Live 19/09/2023

All-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way, but the race for third is hotting up.