Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Antoine Griezmann, Erling Haaland, Rasmus Højlund and Álvaro Morata lead the way

Antoine Griezmann, Erling Haaland, Rasmus Højlund and Álvaro Morata lead the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorers race after the conclusion of the group stage.

Griezmann was the only one of those four players to find the net on Matchday 6, scoring in a 2-0 home win against Lazio to join his Atlético de Madrid team-mate Morata plus Haaland and Højlund at the top of the scoring charts.

Haaland became the fastest and youngest player to 40 goals in the competition on Matchday 5, his strike against Leipzig taking him on to five efforts for the season. The Norwegian striker failed to find the net in his first two Champions League games of 2023/24, making it five matches without a goal in the competition, but now has five in his last three outings; he sat out Matchday 6.

Højlund registered doubles at home to Galatasaray and away to Copenhagen, plus a goal at Bayern, but all ended in defeat as Manchester United's European ambitions failed to extend past the group stage. By contrast, Morata's five goals helped Atlético seal progress to the knockout phase.

Eight players are on four goals, including Evanilson, scorer of the first hat-trick of this season's competition against Antwerp on Matchday 3, and his Porto team-mate Galeno, who scored twice in both matches against Shakhtar. Leipzig's Loïs Openda, Haaland's club-mate Julián Álvarez, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane of Bayern and Shakhtar's Danylo Sikan also have four goals to their name.

The leading pack are followed by 11 players on three goals: João Félix, Phil Foden, Ciro Immobile, Joselu, Lukas Lerager, Kylian Mbappé, Brais Méndez, Rodrygo, Bukayo Saka, Ferran Torres and João Mário, who scored the second hat-trick in this season's competition on Matchday 5.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 5 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿

5 Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) 4 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

4 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

4 Evanilson (Porto)

4 Galeno (Porto)

4 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

4 Harry Kane (Bayern)

4 Loïs Openda (Leipzig)

4 Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar) 3 João Félix (Barcelona)

3 Phil Foden (Man City)

3 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

3 Joselu (Real Madrid)

3 Lukas Lerager (Copenhagen)

3 João Mário (Benfica)

3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad)

3 Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

3 Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka laid on four goals in his five group outings and is joint-leader for Champions League assists alongside Porto's Galeno, who set up two goals against Shakhtar on Matchday 6. Atlético duo Nahuel Molina and Samuel Lino, and Warren Zaïre-Emery of Paris are one behind, along with English pair Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, and İlkay Gündoğan of Barcelona – plus, among the teams now out of the competition, Braga's Ricardo Horta, Celtic's Matt O'Riley, and Ivan Rakitić of Sevilla.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

4 Galeno (Porto)

4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

3 İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona)

3 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

3 Harry Kane (Bayern)

3 Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Matt O'Riley (Celtic)

3 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

3 Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

Evanilson – Antwerp 1-4 Porto, 25/10/23

João Mário – Benfica 3-3 Inter, 29/11/23

2023/24 Champions League stats

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats