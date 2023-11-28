Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Erling Haaland, Álvaro Morata and Rasmus Højlund lead the way

Erling Haaland ﻿has joined Rasmus Højlund and Álvaro Morata at the front of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorers race after becoming the fastest and youngest player to 40 goals in the competition, his strike against Leipzig on Matchday 5 taking him on to five goals for the season.

The Norwegian failed to find the net in his first two Champions League games of 2023/24, making it five matches without a goal in the competition, but now has five in his last three outings including the first as the holders came from two down to beat Leipzig 3-2 at the City of Manchester Stadium in the penultimate round of group fixtures.

Højlund scored twice in the first half-hour at Copenhagen, where Manchester Unired eventually lost 4-3, to match the feat of Morata in the first set of Matchday 4 fixtures, the Spain striker having also struck twice as Atlético de Madrid overwhelmed Celtic 6-0.

Five players are now on four goals, including Leipzig's Lois Openda, who scored twice in the first half at Manchester City, and Haaland's club-mate Julián Álvarez, provider of the home side's dramatic late winner.

That put the pair level with Porto's Evanilson, who added his fourth of the group stage against Antwerp on Matchday 4, having become the first player to score a hat-trick in this season's competition in the reverse fixture on Matchday 3. Morata's team-mate Antoine Griezmann and Harry Kane, scorer of a late double to give Bayern victory against Galatasaray in Munich on Matchday 4, also have four goals to their name.

The leading pack are followed by eight players on three goals: Jude Bellingham, João Félix, Phil Foden, Ciro Immobile, Gabriel Jesus, Kylian Mbappé, Brais Méndez and Danylo Sikan.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿

5 Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) 4 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

4 Evanilson (Porto)

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Harry Kane (Bayern)

4 Lois Openda (Leipzig) 3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

3 João Félix (Barcelona)

3 Phil Foden (Man City)

3 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

3 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad)

3 Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)

Nahuel Molina provided an assist in Atlético de Madrid's 3-1 win at Feyenoord on Matchday 5 to join Warren Zaïre-Emery of Paris and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka on three for the season. The pair are ahead of a group of 21 players on two assists, including Bayern duo Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich, Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid and Barcelona's İlkay Gündoğan and Raphinha.

3 Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

3 Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

Evanilson – Antwerp 1-4 Porto, 25/10/23

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

