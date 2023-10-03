Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Rasmus Højlund leads way

Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund leads the way in the race to be crowned 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorer midway through Matchday 2.

The Denmark youngster took his tally to three for the season with his double in Tuesday's 3-2 home defeat by Galatasaray, having struck a consolation in United's 4-3 loss at Bayern on Matchday 1. That is enough for a narrow lead atop this season's top scorer chart, ahead of a group of ten players on two apiece.

Jude Bellingham, Bruma, Gabriel Jesus, Brais Méndez and Mathys Tel all added to Matchday 1 goals on Tuesday, when Union Berlin's Sheraldo Becker (like Højlund) registered a double in a losing cause.

João Félix, Julián Álvarez and Galeno all struck two on Matchday 1, and have the opportunity to add to their tallies on Wednesday. Casemiro also hit a double on the opening week but he was sent off in United's defeat by Galatasaray.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 3 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿ 2 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

2 Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin)

2 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

2 Bruma (Braga)

2 Casemiro (Man United)

2 Gabriel Jesus

2 Galeno (Porto)

2 João Félix (Barcelona)

2 Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad)

2 Mathys Tel (Bayern)

Another Manchester United player, Marcus Rashford, is among five players on two assists apiece in this season's Champions League. Barcelona's Raphinha has the chance to add to his Matchday 1 tally on Wednesday.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

2 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)

2 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

2 Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

None

2023/24 Champions League stats

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats