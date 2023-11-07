Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Álvaro Morata leads the way

Álvaro Morata has moved clear of the chasing pack to lead the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorers race after his double against Celtic on Matchday 4 took him to five goals for the season.



That puts the Spaniard one ahead of Porto's Evanilson, who added his fourth of the group stage against Antwerp, having become the first player to score a hat-trick in this season's competition in the reverse fixture on Matchday 3. Last term's top scorer Erling Haaland found the net twice against Young Boys to likewise swell his tally to four, a figure shared by Morata's team-mate Antoine Griezmann.

The leading quartet are closely followed by six players on three goals: Julián Álvarez, Jude Bellingham, Gabriel Jesus, Brais Méndez, Rasmus Højlund and Danylo Sikan.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 5 Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) 4 Evanilson (Porto)

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Erling Haaland (Man City) 3 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

3 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿

3 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

3 Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad)

3 Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)

Warren Zaïre-Emery provided two assists in Paris's Matchday 3 win at home to Milan to climb to the top of the leaderboard, ahead of a group of 14 players including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Barcelona pair İlkay Gündoğan and Raphinha.

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

3 Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

2 Przemysław Frankowski (Lens)

2 İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona)

2 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

2 Harry Kane (Bayern)

2 Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Matthew O'Riley (Celtic)

2 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)

2 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

2 Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray)

2 Xaver Schlager (Leipzig)

2 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

2 Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

Evanilson – Antwerp 1-4 Porto, 25/10/23

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

