Priceless Moments of the week: Boyhood dreams, fast starts, dramatic finishes and a milestone goal

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Provedel, the goalscoring keeper!

Truly, nothing can match the excitement of the UEFA Champions League. Just as the opening night of the new season looked to have reached its end, Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel had other ideas. With his side trailing Atlético de Madrid 1-0 and the clock five minutes into added time, up he went for a corner. You know the rest.

Lazio goalkeeper Provedel's last-gasp goal

Stuff of dreams for Newcastle trio

Boyhood Newcastle fans Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy could surely not have dared to dream of anything quite like this. All three were in the starting XI on Tuesday as the Magpies made their return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The occasion? The best of the best on the ultimate stage. The opponents? Seven-time winners AC Milan. The venue? Stadio San Siro, no less. A hard-fought point made their night all the sweeter.

Simakan quickest out the blocks

Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan had struck only six senior goals prior to this week, so it appeared unlikely that he would be making history for his goalscoring exploits. However, when he put his side in front just three minutes into their early kick-off against Young Boys, the 23-year-old joined an illustrious group of players to have registered the first goal of each season. Anything you can do, Ángel Di María, Edinson Cavani, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović, the French youngster can do too.

Every first goal in the Champions League group stage

Lewandowski brings up a century

Speaking of joining prestigious company, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski continues to sail in the slipstream of Messrs Messi and Ronaldo. The 35-year-old's contribution to his team's 5-0 defeat of Antwerp took him to 100 goals in UEFA club competition, a tally previously reached only by those prolific, long-time ﻿trailblazers.

Bellingham to the rescue (again)

Jude Bellingham has only played six games for Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham is already a hero at Real Madrid. His tally reads six goals in as many appearances, but throw in some context and his start to life in the Spanish capital really has been astonishing. Debut? Goal. Home debut? Added-time winner. Champions League bow? Added-time winner. Backed by incredible support, group stage debutants Union Berlin put up the stiffest of challenges, but there's no stopping a world-class talent in this form.