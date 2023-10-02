Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Monday, October 2, 2023
Article summary
Who is likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 2 line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 3 October
Union Berlin vs Braga
Union Berlin: Rønnow; Diogo Leite, Doekhi, Juranović; Gosens, Král, Tousart, Trimmel; Fofana, Behrens, Becker
Out: Dehl (Achilles), Knoche (knee), Khedira (calf)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Braga: Matheus; Borja, José Fonte, Niakaté, Saatçı; Al Musrati, Zalazar; Bruma, Djaló, Ricardo Horta; Banza
Out: Víctor Gómez (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Salzburg vs Real Sociedad
Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Solet, Pavlović, Terzić; Capaldo, Gourna-Douath, Kjærgaard; Gloukh; Šimić, Konaté
Out: Fernando (adductor), Okoh (thigh), Omoregie (back), Wallner (ankle), Koita (adductor)
Doubtful: Bidstrup (leg)
Misses next match if booked: none
Real Sociedad: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino; Cho, Carlos Fernández, Oyarzabal
Out: Tierney (muscular), Merquelanz (knee), Odriozola (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Man United vs Galatasaray
Man United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Reguilón; Casemiro, Amrabat; Mount, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund
Out: Shaw (muscular), Martínez (foot), Wan-Bissaka (hamstring), Malacia (knee), Mainoo (ankle), Amad (knee)
Doubtful: Antony (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Davinson Sánchez, Bardakcı, Angeliño; Torreira, Demirbay; Zaha, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu; Icardi
Out: Ziyech (unspecified), Karataş (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Copenhagen vs Bayern
Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Lund, Meling; Lerager, Falk, Diogo Gonçalves; Bardghji, Larsson, Achouri
Out: Jelert (suspended), Boilesen (knee), Khocholava (knee), Cornelius (unknown), Diks (groin)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Bayern: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Coman; Kane
Out: Gnabry (broken arm), Neuer (broken leg)
Doubtful: De Ligt (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none
Lens vs Arsenal
Lens: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Machado; Sotoca, Fulgini; Wahi
Out: none
Doubtful: Haïdara (thigh), Costa (shoulder)
Misses next match if booked: none
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus
Out: Partey (groin), Timber (knee), Elneny (knee)
Doubtful: Martinelli (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
PSV vs Sevilla
PSV: Benítez; Teze, Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Tilman, Saibari, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang
Out: Obispo (knee), Mauro Júnior (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Sevilla: Dmitrović; Navas, Badé, Ramos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Lukebakio
Out: Lamela (thigh), Nianzou (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Napoli vs Real Madrid
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: Gollini (hand), Juan Jesus (thigh), Rrahmani (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Valverde; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Arda Güler (hamstring), Alaba (adductor)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter vs Benfica
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Out: Arnautović (thigh), Frattesi (thigh)
Doubtful: Cuadrado (tendinitis)
Misses next match if booked: none
Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, Morato, Ausrnes; João Neves, Kökçü; Di María, Rafa, João Mário; Musa
Out: António Silva (suspended)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Wednesday 4 October
Atlético vs Feyenoord
Atlético: Oblak; Lino, Hermoso, Giménez, Savić, Molina; Saúl, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata
Out: Memphis (muscular), Pablo Barrios (muscular), Lemar (Achilles), Söyüncü (hip), Renildo (knee)
Doubtful: Grbić (Ilness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Stengs, Timber; Minteh, Ueda, Paixão
Out: Giménez (suspended), Bijlow (wrist), Ivanušec (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Antwerp: Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, Wijndal; Vermeeren, Keita; Muja, Ekkelenkamp, Balikwisha; Janssen
Out: De Wolf (finger), Engels (Achilles), Corbanie (unspecified), De Laet (knee), Ondrejka (foot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Shakhtar: Riznyk; Gocholeishvili, Miroshi, Matviyenko, Azarov; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Kashchuk
Out: Bondar (collarbone), Lemkin (thigh)
Doubtful: Matviyenko (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: none
Celtic vs Lazio
Celtic: Hart; A Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate; Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: Lagerbielke (suspended), Holm (suspended), Abada (thigh), Carter-Vickers (hamstring), Nawrocki (hamstring), Welsh (ankle)
Doubtful: Taylor (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none
Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Casale, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Dortmund vs Milan
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Özcan, Nmecha; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Füllkrug
Out: Sabitzer (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Leão, Giroud, Pulišić
Out: Kalulu (thigh), Krunić (thigh), Loftus-Cheek (abdominal)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Newcastle vs Paris
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali; Almirón, Isak, Gordon
Out: Willock (Achilles), Barnes (toe), Botman (knee)
Doubtful: Wilson (hamstring), Joelinton (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Vitinha, Ugarte, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Lee (unavailable), Nuno Mendes (hamstring)
Doubtful: Asensio (foot), Navas (back)
Misses next match if booked: none
Leipzig vs Man City
Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Kampl, Schlager, Forsberg; Openda, Poulsen
Out: Olmo (knee), Orbán (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovačić; Foden, Álvarez, Grealish; Haaland
Out: De Bruyne (hamstring), Stones (muscular)
Doubtful: Bernardo Silva (unknown)
Misses next match if booked: none
Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys
Crvena zvezda: Glazer; Mijailović, Dijiga, Dragović, Rodić; Hwang, Stamenic; Bukari, Ivanić, Mitrović; Ndiaye
Out: Katai (back), Falco (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Young Boys: Racioppi; Janko, Camara, Amenda, Garcia; Niasse, Lauper, Males; Ugrinic; Itten, Elia
Out: Benito (muscular), Imeri (cruciate ligament)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Porto vs Barcelona
Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fábio Cardoso, David Carmo, Wendell; Varela, Eustáquio; Galeno, Iván Jaime, Pepê; Taremi
Out: Marcano (knee), Zaidu (thigh), Evanilson (knee)
Doubtful: Pepe (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; João Cancelo, Ronald Araújo, Koundé, Balde; Gavi, Oriol Romeu, Gündoğan; Ferran Torres, Lewandowski, João Félix
Out: De Jong (ankle), Raphinha (thigh), Pedri (match fitness)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none