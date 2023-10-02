Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 3 October

Union Berlin: Rønnow; Diogo Leite, Doekhi, Juranović; Gosens, Král, Tousart, Trimmel; Fofana, Behrens, Becker

Out: Dehl (Achilles), Knoche (knee), Khedira (calf)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Braga: Matheus; Borja, José Fonte, Niakaté, Saatçı﻿; Al Musrati, Zalazar; Bruma, Djaló, Ricardo Horta; Banza

Out: Víctor Gómez (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Solet, Pavlović, Terzić; Capaldo, Gourna-Douath, Kjærgaard; Gloukh; Šimić, Konaté

Out: Fernando (adductor), Okoh (thigh), Omoregie (back), Wallner (ankle), Koita (adductor)

Doubtful: Bidstrup (leg)

Misses next match if booked: none

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino; Cho, Carlos Fernández, Oyarzabal

Out: Tierney (muscular), Merquelanz (knee)﻿, Odriozola (muscular)

Doubtful: ﻿none

Misses next match if booked: none

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Reguilón; Casemiro, Amrabat; Mount, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund

Out: Shaw (muscular), Martí﻿nez (foot), Wan-Bissaka (hamstring), Malacia (knee), Mainoo (ankle), Amad (knee)

Doubtful: Antony (match fitness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Davinson Sánchez, Bardakcı, Angeliño; Torreira, Demirbay; Zaha, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu; Icardi

Out: Ziyech (unspecified), Karataş (knee)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Lund, Meling; Lerager, Falk, Diogo Gonçalves; Bardghji, Larsson, Achouri

Out: Jelert (suspended), Boilesen (knee), Khocholava (knee), Cornelius (unknown), Diks (groin)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Bayern: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Out: Gnabry (broken arm), Neuer (broken leg)

Doubtful: De Ligt (knee)

Misses next match if booked: none

Lens: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Machado; Sotoca, Fulgini; Wahi

Out: none

Doubtful: Haïdara (thigh), Costa (shoulder)

Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus

Out: Partey (groin), Timber (knee), Elneny (knee)

Doubtful: Martinelli (hamstring)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

PSV: Benítez; Teze, Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Tilman, Saibari, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang

Out: Obispo (knee), Mauro Júnior (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Sevilla: Dmitrović; Navas, Badé, Ramos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Lukebakio

Out: Lamela (thigh), Nianzou (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Out: Gollini (hand), Juan Jesus (thigh), Rrahmani (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Valverde; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Arda Güler (hamstring), Alaba (adductor)

Doubtful: none﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

Out: Arnautović (thigh), Frattesi (thigh)

Doubtful: Cuadrado (tendinitis)

Misses next match if booked: none

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, Morato, Ausrnes; João Neves, Kökçü; Di María, Rafa, João Mário; Musa

Out: António Silva (suspended)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 4 October

Atlético: Oblak; Lino, Hermoso, Gimé﻿nez, Savić, Molina; Saúl, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata

Out: Memphis (muscular), Pablo Barrios (muscular), Lemar (Achilles), Söyüncü (hip), Renildo (knee)

Doubtful: Grbić (Ilness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Stengs, Timber; Minteh, Ueda, Paixão

Out: Giménez (suspended), Bijlow (wrist), Ivanušec (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Antwerp: Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, Wijndal; Vermeeren, Keita; Muja, Ekkelenkamp, Balikwisha; Janssen

Out: De Wolf (finger), Engels (Achilles), Corbanie (unspecified), De Laet (knee), Ondrejka (foot)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Gocholeishvili, Miroshi, Matviyenko, Azarov; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Kashchuk

Out: Bondar (collarbone), Lemkin (thigh)

Doubtful: Matviyenko (Achilles)

Misses next match if booked: none

Celtic: Hart; A Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate; Furuhashi, Maeda

Out: Lagerbielke (suspended), Holm (suspended), Abada (thigh), Carter-Vickers (hamstring), Nawrocki (hamstring), Welsh (ankle) ﻿

Doubtful: Taylor (calf)

Misses next match if booked: none

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Casale, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Özcan, Nmecha; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Füllkrug

Out: Sabitzer (thigh)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Leão, Giroud, Pulišić﻿﻿

Out: Kalulu (thigh), Krunić (thigh), Loftus-Cheek (abdominal)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali; Almirón, Isak, Gordon

Out: Willock (Achilles), Barnes (toe), Botman (knee)

Doubtful: Wilson (hamstring), Joelinton (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Vitinha, Ugarte, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé

Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Lee (unavailable), Nuno Mendes (hamstring)

Doubtful: Asensio (foot), Navas (back)

Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Kampl, Schlager, Forsberg; Openda, Poulsen

Out: Olmo (knee), Orbá﻿n (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovačić; Foden, Álvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Out: De Bruyne (hamstring), Stones (muscular)

Doubtful: Bernardo Silva (unknown)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Crvena zvezda: Glazer; Mijailović, Dijiga, Dragović, Rodić; Hwang, Stamenic; Bukari, Ivanić, Mitrović; Ndiaye

Out: Katai (back), Falco (unspecified)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Young Boys: Racioppi; Janko, Camara, Amenda, Garcia; Niasse, Lauper, Males; Ugrinic; Itten, Elia

Out: Benito (muscular), Imeri (cruciate ligament)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fábio Cardoso, David Carmo, Wendell; Varela, Eustáquio; Galeno, Iván Jaime, Pepê; Taremi

Out: Marcano (knee), Zaidu (thigh), Evanilson (knee)

Doubtful: Pepe (calf)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; João Cancelo, Ronald Araújo, Koundé, Balde; Gavi, Oriol Romeu, Gündoğan; Ferran Torres, Lewandowski, João Félix

Out: De Jong (ankle), Raphinha (thigh), Pedri (match fitness)

Doubtful: none﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

