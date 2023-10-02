UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League possible line-ups and team news

Monday, October 2, 2023

Who is likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 2 line-ups.

Lautaro Martínez in training with Inter on Monday
Lautaro Martínez in training with Inter on Monday Inter via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Champions League Matchday 1's best goals

Tuesday 3 October

Union Berlin vs Braga

Union Berlin: Rønnow; Diogo Leite, Doekhi, Juranović; Gosens, Král, Tousart, Trimmel; Fofana, Behrens, Becker
Out: Dehl (Achilles), Knoche (knee), Khedira (calf)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Braga: Matheus; Borja, José Fonte, Niakaté, Saatçı﻿; Al Musrati, Zalazar; Bruma, Djaló, Ricardo Horta; Banza
Out: Víctor Gómez (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad

Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Solet, Pavlović, Terzić; Capaldo, Gourna-Douath, Kjærgaard; Gloukh; Šimić, Konaté
Out: Fernando (adductor), Okoh (thigh), Omoregie (back), Wallner (ankle), Koita (adductor)
Doubtful: Bidstrup (leg)
Misses next match if booked: none

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino; Cho, Carlos Fernández, Oyarzabal
Out: Tierney (muscular), Merquelanz (knee)﻿, Odriozola (muscular)
Doubtful: ﻿none
Misses next match if booked: none

Kubo: Champions League is 'an honour to play in'

Man United vs Galatasaray

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Reguilón; Casemiro, Amrabat; Mount, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund
Out: Shaw (muscular), Martí﻿nez (foot), Wan-Bissaka (hamstring), Malacia (knee), Mainoo (ankle), Amad (knee)
Doubtful: Antony (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Davinson Sánchez, Bardakcı, Angeliño; Torreira, Demirbay; Zaha, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu; Icardi
Out: Ziyech (unspecified), Karataş (knee)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Copenhagen vs Bayern

Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Lund, Meling; Lerager, Falk, Diogo Gonçalves; Bardghji, Larsson, Achouri
Out: Jelert (suspended), Boilesen (knee), Khocholava (knee), Cornelius (unknown), Diks (groin)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Bayern: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Coman; Kane
Out: Gnabry (broken arm), Neuer (broken leg)
Doubtful: De Ligt (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Bayern 4-3 Man United

Lens vs Arsenal

Lens: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Machado; Sotoca, Fulgini; Wahi
Out: none
Doubtful: Haïdara (thigh), Costa (shoulder)
Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus
Out: Partey (groin), Timber (knee), Elneny (knee)
Doubtful: Martinelli (hamstring)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

PSV vs Sevilla

PSV: Benítez; Teze, Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Tilman, Saibari, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang
Out: Obispo (knee), Mauro Júnior (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Sevilla: Dmitrović; Navas, Badé, Ramos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Lukebakio
Out: Lamela (thigh), Nianzou (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Napoli vs Real Madrid

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: Gollini (hand), Juan Jesus (thigh), Rrahmani (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Valverde; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Arda Güler (hamstring), Alaba (adductor)
Doubtful: none﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

2017 highlights: Watch Real Madrid goals against Napoli

Inter vs Benfica

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Out: Arnautović (thigh), Frattesi (thigh)
Doubtful: Cuadrado (tendinitis)
Misses next match if booked: none

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, Morato, Ausrnes; João Neves, Kökçü; Di María, Rafa, João Mário; Musa
Out: António Silva (suspended)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 4 October

Atlético vs Feyenoord

Atlético: Oblak; Lino, Hermoso, Gimé﻿nez, Savić, Molina; Saúl, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata
Out: Memphis (muscular), Pablo Barrios (muscular), Lemar (Achilles), Söyüncü (hip), Renildo (knee)
Doubtful: Grbić (Ilness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Stengs, Timber; Minteh, Ueda, Paixão
Out: Giménez (suspended), Bijlow (wrist), Ivanušec (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp: Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, Wijndal; Vermeeren, Keita; Muja, Ekkelenkamp, Balikwisha; Janssen
Out: De Wolf (finger), Engels (Achilles), Corbanie (unspecified), De Laet (knee), Ondrejka (foot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Gocholeishvili, Miroshi, Matviyenko, Azarov; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Kashchuk
Out: Bondar (collarbone), Lemkin (thigh)
Doubtful: Matviyenko (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: none

Celtic vs Lazio

Celtic: Hart; A Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate; Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: Lagerbielke (suspended), Holm (suspended), Abada (thigh), Carter-Vickers (hamstring), Nawrocki (hamstring), Welsh (ankle) ﻿
Doubtful: Taylor (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Casale, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Lazio goalkeeper Provedel's last-gasp goal

Dortmund vs Milan

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Özcan, Nmecha; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Füllkrug
Out: Sabitzer (thigh)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Leão, Giroud, Pulišić﻿﻿
Out: Kalulu (thigh), Krunić (thigh), Loftus-Cheek (abdominal)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Newcastle vs Paris

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali; Almirón, Isak, Gordon
Out: Willock (Achilles), Barnes (toe), Botman (knee)
Doubtful: Wilson (hamstring), Joelinton (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Vitinha, Ugarte, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Lee (unavailable), Nuno Mendes (hamstring)
Doubtful: Asensio (foot), Navas (back)
Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Dortmund

Leipzig vs Man City

Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Kampl, Schlager, Forsberg; Openda, Poulsen
Out: Olmo (knee), Orbá﻿n (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovačić; Foden, Álvarez, Grealish; Haaland
Out: De Bruyne (hamstring), Stones (muscular)
Doubtful: Bernardo Silva (unknown)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys

Crvena zvezda: Glazer; Mijailović, Dijiga, Dragović, Rodić; Hwang, Stamenic; Bukari, Ivanić, Mitrović; Ndiaye
Out: Katai (back), Falco (unspecified)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Young Boys: Racioppi; Janko, Camara, Amenda, Garcia; Niasse, Lauper, Males; Ugrinic; Itten, Elia
Out: Benito (muscular), Imeri (cruciate ligament)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Porto vs Barcelona

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fábio Cardoso, David Carmo, Wendell; Varela, Eustáquio; Galeno, Iván Jaime, Pepê; Taremi
Out: Marcano (knee), Zaidu (thigh), Evanilson (knee)
Doubtful: Pepe (calf)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; João Cancelo, Ronald Araújo, Koundé, Balde; Gavi, Oriol Romeu, Gündoğan; Ferran Torres, Lewandowski, João Félix
Out: De Jong (ankle), Raphinha (thigh), Pedri (match fitness)
Doubtful: none﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp
