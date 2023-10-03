Tuesday round-up: Galatasaray, Real Madrid and Bayern win

Galatasaray beat Manchester United, Real Madrid saw off Napoli and Bayern defeated Copenhagen in another fascinating night of UEFA Champions League group stage football on Matchday 2.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Champions League Predictor

Group A

Jamal Musiala's solo strike and substitute Mathys Tel's powerful winner clinched Bayern's comeback in Copenhagen.

The hosts threatened a shock when Lukas Lerager was quickest to react to a loose ball with a half-volley that skidded off the turf and into the net.

Musiala's mazy run and precise finish put Bayern level before replacement Thomas Müller unselfishly teed up his fellow sub Tel, who blasted into the roof of the net late on.

Jordan Larsson's header forced a smart Sven Ulreich save in added time, but Bayern held on to make it two Group A victories.

Key stat: Bayern are now unbeaten in 36 UEFA Champions League group stage matches, winning each of the last 15.

24/10: Galatasaray vs Bayern﻿, Man United vs Copenhagen

Wilfried Zaha scored Galatasaray's first goal against Man United AFP via Getty Images

Galatasaray showed second-half resolve to come back twice and then beat Man United in an Old Trafford thriller.

Rasmus Højlund headed the hosts in front, only for Wilfried Zaha to level against his old club. After Højlund had another goal disallowed for offside he did get a second, but the Turkish side hit back again quickly through Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Although Casemiro conceded a penalty and was sent off, Mauro Icardi missed it – but then responded with a clipped winner a couple of minutes later.

Key stat: United have lost two games at the start of a Champions League group for the first time thanks to Galatasaray’s first win on English soil.

24/10: Galatasaray vs Bayern﻿, Man United vs Copenhagen

Group B

Jordan Teze poked home a late equaliser to give the home team a share of the points, after it appeared that Sevilla striker Youssef En Nesyri had given the visitors victory with a powerful header from Juanlu’s cross.

Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj opened the scoring before PSV captain Luuk De Jong restored parity with a cool penalty.

Both sides had chances to claim the points. Left winger Noa Lang was PSV’s main threat, and he came closest when he rattled the post, while En Nesyri struck the bar when clean through.

Key stat: Sevilla have now drawn their last four European matches.

24/10: Lens vs PSV Eindhoven﻿, Sevilla vs Arsenal

Adrien Thomasson celebrates scoring for Lens against Arsenal AFP via Getty Images

Two stunning goals from Lens saw the French side come from behind to secure a memorable victory over Arsenal.

The Gunners took an early lead through Gabriel Jesus, but the hosts equalised minutes later with a well-worked team goal finished by Adrien Thomasson.

Both sides created opportunities in a high tempo second half, but it was Lens who broke the deadlock when Elye Wahi's first-time strike put the hosts ahead.

Arsenal searched for an equaliser, but the Lens defence proved too strong and well-organised to break down.

Key stat: Lens have lost only one of their last 17 UEFA club competition matches at home, winning 14 and drawing two.

24/10: Lens vs PSV Eindhoven﻿, Sevilla vs Arsenal

Latest standings

Group C

Braga came from 2-0 down to win a breathless encounter courtesy of a dramatic stoppage-time André Castro goal.

Union made the dream start to their first ever Champions League home match when forward Sheraldo Becker scored twice inside eight first-half minutes with two cool finishes. But Sikou Niakaté offered the visitors hope by halving the deficit from close range shortly before the break.

Braga winger Bruma levelled matters with a stunning strike after the ball had been worked back to him from a corner, and after both teams spurned chances for a winner it was the Portuguese side who claimed maximum points late on courtesy of Castro's long-range piledriver into the bottom corner.

Key stat: Bruma's superb effort means that he has now scored in five of Braga's six European matches so far this season.

24/10: Union Berlin vs Napoli﻿, Braga vs Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham (left) put in another superb performance for Real Madrid Getty Images

Real Madrid came from behind to see off Napoli in a five-goal thriller in Naples to take charge of Group C.

Leo Østigård headed the hosts into an early lead but Vinícius Júnior slotted Madrid level before Jude Bellingham burst from halfway and found the corner for a brilliant solo goal.

After the interval Piotr Zieliński equalised from the spot but Federico Valverde’s thunderbolt cannoned off the bar and in off goalkeeper Alex Meret to win it 12 minutes from time.

Key stat: Real Madrid have won their last eight UEFA Champions League matches away from home against Italian teams.

24/10: Union Berlin vs Napoli﻿, Braga vs Real Madrid

Group D

Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Méndez netted first-half goals as the Spanish club recorded their first Champions League win in two decades.

La Real dominated from the off in Austria and were good value for their two-goal cushion inside half-an-hour courtesy of Oyarzabal's exquisite effort and Méndez's slick goal on the counter.

Salzburg improved after the break but there was no way back as Real Sociedad ended their long wait in style.

Key stat: Real Sociedad have registered goals inside the first ten minutes in six of their ten matches this season.

24/10: Inter vs Salzburg﻿, Benfica vs Real Sociedad

Marcus Thuram's goal gave Inter victory over Benfica Getty Images

Marcus Thuram scored the only goal as Inter claimed their first win of this season’s Champions League by edging out pointless Benfica at San Siro.

Lautaro Martínez struck the woodwork twice as the Nerazzurri gained the upper hand in the contest in the second half.

The hosts made their pressure tell with the decisive strike on 62 minutes. Denzel Dumfries cut the ball back for Thuram, who confidently swept a first-time shot past Anatoliy Trubin from 12 metres.

Key stat: Inter are now unbeaten in their last 13 European home games against Portuguese opposition, winning 11 and drawing two.

24/10: Inter vs Salzburg﻿, Benfica vs Real Sociedad