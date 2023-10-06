Priceless Moments of the week: History boys, comeback sensations and young stars

Check out the milestone goals, standout storylines and personal feats that defined this week's UEFA Champions League games with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week from Matchday 2.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Newcastle make up for lost time

St James' Park had not played host to a Champions League game for more than 20 years until Paris came calling on Wednesday. Two decades' worth of Toon Army frustration was released when Miguel Almirón pounced to fire them into an early lead and Eddie Howe's men never looked back, going on to record a 4-1 victory – their biggest win in the competition – with an inspirational performance.

Highlights: Newcastle 4-1 Paris

Who was the king of the comeback?

Coming from behind to win a Champions League game takes a certain level of belief, composure and excellence. For eight teams to achieve the feat across only 16 games this week just serves to highlight the elite level of this competition. Galatasaray, Lens, Real Madrid, Bayern, Atlético de Madrid and Lazio should take a bow... but at the same time doff their proverbial caps to Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk, who both came from two goals down to earn thrilling 3-2 away successes.

Galatasaray make history in England

Cimbom were without a victory in 15 Champions League group stage away games and had never won on English soil as they rocked up at Manchester United. It was time for the ultimate response. Wilfried Zaha got the ball rolling with his first goal in the competition – at the home of his former club no less – but Mauro Icardi arguably stole the show. Having missed an earlier penalty, the Argentinian showed nerves of steel to dink an irresistible finish past André Onana and cap a stellar showing from the Turkish champions in a 3-2 triumph at Old Trafford.

Highlights: Man United 2-3 Galatasaray

Prestigious honour for Yamal

Lamine Yamal became the second youngest player in Champions League history on Matchday 1 but he made it to the top of the records books this time around. At 16 years and 83 days, the Barcelona prospect became the youngest player to start a match in Europe's premier club competition, beating the record of Celestine Babayaro (16 years and 86 days) for Anderlecht against Steaua way back in November 1994.

Majestic Lens make their mark

Lens have endured a difficult start to the season and few were tipping them to overcome an Arsenal side yet to taste defeat in the 2023/24 campaign. The Champions League has a way of bringing out the best in teams, though, and Franck Haise's men provided an unforgettable night at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. They did it from a goal down, and in some style too, with Adrien Thomasson scoring a wonderful opener and Elye Wahi sealing the victory with a clinical finish to a flowing move.