What to look out for on Wednesday of UEFA Champions League Matchday 4

The second half of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage continues on 8 November as the best teams on the continent get reacquainted once more.

We pick out some key talking points as European football's most prestigious club competition heads into the second set of Matchday 4 fixtures.

Pick your Fantasy team!

7 November

Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona

Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord

Milan 2-1 Paris

Man City 3-0 Young Boys

Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig

Porto 2-0 Antwerp

8 November

Napoli vs Union Berlin (18:45)

Real Sociedad vs Benfica (18:45)

Bayern vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Man United (21:00)

Arsenal vs Sevilla (21:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Braga (21:00)

Salzburg vs Inter (21:00)

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

What to look out for

Perfect sides go for qualification

Bayern and Real Madrid boasting perfect records after three rounds of games and will take a step closer to reaching next year's final at Wembley if they are victorious on Matchday 4 and seal their progression to the round of 16. These giants are certainly continuing to prove that they are the best of the best on the biggest stage as they battle for the ultimate prize.

Højlund returns to Copenhagen

After featuring against his old team at Old Trafford, Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund will return to where it all began when his side travel to Copenhagen for a big game in Group A. Højlund came through the academy in the Danish capital, breaking through in the senior team with five goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2021/22 season before moving to Sturm Graz.

Højlund was denied the chance to face his brother Oscar during the game in Manchester after being substituted five minutes before his sibling was brought on. They could get another opportunity to take each other on in Denmark, but there will be no time for sentimentality, with both sides in big need of a win as they look to hunt down group leaders Bayern and Galatasaray.

In the Zone: Man United's speed in transitions

When are the UEFA Champions League group stage games being played? Matchday 4: 7/8 November

Matchday 5: 28/29 November

Matchday 6: 12/13 December

Further ahead

• Bayern forward Thomas Müller could become the latest to reach the milestone of 150 appearances in UEFA club competition if he features on Matchdays 4 and 5. Real Madrid's Luka Modrić and Sergio Ramos of Sevilla achieved the feat on Matchday 3.

• Veteran Porto defender Pepe will relish the chance to return to Barcelona when his side face the Catalan giants on 28 November. The former Real Madrid man played a total of 11 El Clásico encounters in the city for Los Blancos, with a record of W4 D2 L5.

• Man United will face a tough test when they take on Galatasaray at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on 29 November. In three trips to the stadium in the Champions League United have never won, most recently losing 1-0 in a group stage match in 2012.