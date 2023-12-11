What to look out for on UEFA Champions League Matchday 6

Twelve down, four to go. The line-up for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League knockout stage is three-quarters of the way there heading into Matchday 6.

We pick out some key talking points ahead of the last-day deciders.

Who needs what to go through?

12 December

Group A:﻿ Man United vs Bayern, Copenhagen vs Galatasaray

Group B: Lens vs Sevilla (18:45), PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (18:45)

Group C: Napoli vs Braga, Union Berlin vs Real Madrid

Group D: Inter vs Real Sociedad, Salzburg vs Benfica

13 December

Group E: Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio, Celtic vs Feyenoord

Group F: Dortmund vs Paris, Newcastle vs Milan

Group G: Leipzig vs Young Boys (18:45), Crvena zvezda vs Man City (18:45)

Group H: Porto vs Shakhtar, Antwerp vs Barcelona

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

What to look out for

Galatasaray return to old haunts

Copenhagen's Parken is hallowed turf for Galatasaray. It was in the stadium, in 2000, that the Turkish side enjoyed their finest European hour, stunning Arsenal on penalties in the UEFA Cup final. On Tuesday they return knowing that another victory would seal a last-16 spot at the expense of their Danish hosts and Manchester United.

"We wrote an epic there 23 years ago and now we go back to write another," says Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk, a starter in 2000. "Copenhagen are a very good team, with great fans. It's a tough place to go but we hope we can achieve another famous success there by showcasing our quality." Defeat and Copenhagen advance instead; draw and Manchester United could leapfrog both.

Highlights: Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen

Napoli wary of Braga threat

Napoli were six minutes away from booking their place in February's round of 16 against Real Madrid on Matchday 5, and had chances to put the game to bed before conceding twice late on. Will the Italian champions come to rue the missed opportunity when they host a Braga side that could snatch second place in Group C from their grasp?

Napoli are likely to start as favourites but they needed an 88th-minute own goal to edge to victory in Portugal on Matchday 1 and Victor Osimhen admitted the game "was far from easy". Braga were left with their own regrets after that one, but Ricardo Horta promised "we're still going to do beautiful things" and there isn't much more eye-catching than winning in Naples.

Highlights: Braga 1-2 Napoli

Pitmen digging for victory

Shakhtar's 3-1 opening-night defeat by Porto feels a long time ago. The Pitmen have since beaten Barcelona, picked up two wins against Antwerp and are thriving with the freedom new coach Marino Pušić has given them. "No one expected us to be in contention for the knockouts heading into the final matchday," says Shakhtar defender Valeriy Bondar. "But this is our little dream."

The Ukrainian side, who have played their home games in Hamburg this autumn, are certainly up against it. Not many go to Porto and win but the lack of expectation could be beneficial. "We'll give it a shot," warns Pušić.

Highlights: Shakhtar 1-3 FC Porto

Milan aiming to time their run

The last spot up for grabs is in Group F, where Paris, Newcastle and Milan are all in contention to join Dortmund in advancing. The French side are in the box seat thanks to their late draw with Newcastle last time out, and victory in Dortmund would secure their last-16 place as group winners. Slip, though, and Newcastle or Milan could take it away from them.

It has been an up-and-down campaign for the Rossoneri﻿. Their solitary victory to date came against Paris but there is no masking their issues in front of goal – no team has scored fewer in the competition. Get that right, though, and last season's semi-finalists could yet make another surprise run.

Highlights: Milan 0-0 Newcastle

When is the last-16 draw? The round of 16 draw takes place on Monday 18 December, from noon CET. Group winners will be drawn against runners-up, though no side can face another team from the same national association and clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage.

Further ahead

• Round of 16 first legs take place over two weeks, on 13/14/20/21 February; the second legs are scheduled for 5/6/12/13 March.