Win the UCL Glory Ultimate Team Kit in EA Sports FC 24

The UEFA Champions League introduces the UCL Glory kit for EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The kit represents the glory and emotion of UEFA Champions League nights, with the dynamic colour scheme and expressive splashes creating a visual representation of that unique #UCLfeeling. Alongside the kit, fans can also get their hands on a range of UEFA Champions League-branded stadium items.

To claim their kit and in-stadium accessories, fans need to visit the UCL Glory page, select their chosen console and region and register or log in to claim their in-game redemption code. Entrants will receive a unique in-game download code, plus step-by-step instructions on how to redeem their kit.

A limited number of physical UCL Glory shirts will also be up for grabs, with a select group of winners to be contacted via email. The campaign is open to participants aged 18 or above from all around the world.

Your path to greatness starts here: download your kit now!