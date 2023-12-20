UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players from the qualified teams in the entire group stage in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Can you guess which two players retained their places from the 2022/23 group stage all stars? (Answer at the bottom of the page).

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 32 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Barcelona) – 37 points

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 40 points

Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) – 37 points

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 58 points

Phil Foden (Man City) – 38 points

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 49 points

Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) – 43 points

Galeno (Porto) – 51 points

Forwards

Harry Kane (Bayern) – 41 points

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 37 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on group stage points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.

*Jude Bellingham and Galeno retained their places from 2022/23.

