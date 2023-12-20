Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players from the qualified teams in the entire group stage in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Can you guess which two players retained their places from the 2022/23 group stage all stars? (Answer at the bottom of the page).
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 32 points
Defenders
João Cancelo (Barcelona) – 37 points
Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 40 points
Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) – 37 points
Midfielders
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 58 points
Phil Foden (Man City) – 38 points
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 49 points
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) – 43 points
Galeno (Porto) – 51 points
Forwards
Harry Kane (Bayern) – 41 points
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 37 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on group stage points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.
*Jude Bellingham and Galeno retained their places from 2022/23.