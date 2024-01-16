Champions League group stage recap: Atlético de Madrid breeze through

Three-time UEFA Champions League/European Cup finalists Atlético de Madrid made a strong start to their 2023/24 campaign, winning four and drawing two of their group stage games to set up a round of 16 clash with Inter.

Inter vs Atlético de Madrid

Campaign so far

Highlights: Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic

Group E winners: W4 D2 L0 F17 A6

Top scorer: Álvaro Morata (5)

19/09: Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid – Provedel 90+5; Barrios 29

04/10: Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord – Morata 12 47, Griezmann 45+4; Hermoso 7 (og), Hancko 34

24/10: Celtic 2-2 Atlético de Madrid – Furuhashi 4, Palma 28; Griezmann 25, Morata 53

07/11: Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic – Griezmann 6 60, Morata 45+2 76, Lino 66, Saúl Ñíguez 84

28/11: Feyenoord 1-3 Atlético de Madrid – Wieffer 77; Geertruida 14(og), Hermoso 57, Giménez 81(og)

13/12: Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Lazio – Griezmann 6, Lino 51

Campaign in ten words: Qualified early from group to put 2022/23 disappointment behind them.

UEFA.com reporter's view Following a disappointing European campaign last season, Atlético set out with a point to prove – which they certainly have. While on an impressive home streak, they have also finally won away in Europe for the first time since March 2021. Álvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have been in unstoppable form, both at the peaks of their careers. Recording convincing wins, as well as coming from behind twice to claim a spirited triumph at home to Feyenoord and a draw at Celtic, Diego Simeone's side's resilient and determined character cannot be questioned.

How do Atlético de Madrid play?

Once known for their strong defensive capabilities, that's no longer what Atlético are about. With high-roaming full-backs in typically an attack-minded 5-3-2 formation, this season they have impressed in the offensive aspect of their game, despite showing vulnerability at the back. An ever-present injury list including key players has required much squad rotation from Simeone, and defensively is where the team has felt the bulk of the strain.

Antoine Griezmann – 36 points

Álvaro Morata – 34 points

Samuel Lino, Nahuel Molina – 33 points

Highlights: Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord

Key stats

• Atlético's 6-0 triumph over Celtic was their biggest win in a UEFA club competition match since their first ever game, when they beat Drumcondra 8-0 in September 1958 in the European Cup preliminary round first leg.

• That match was also the first time Atlético have scored six goals in a Champions League game (group stage to final).

• Griezmann scored in three successive Champions League matches for the first time in his career between Matchdays 2, 3 and 4.

Squad changes

