Champions League group stage recap: Barcelona end knockout round absence

Barcelona will take their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the first time since the 2020/21 season after winning four of their six games to top Group H.

Round of 16: Napoli vs Barcelona

Campaign so far

Group H winners: W4 D0 L2 F12 A6

Top scorer: Ferran Torres, João Félix (3)

19/09: Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp – João Félix 11 66, Lewandowski 19, Bataille 22(og), Gavi 54

04/10: Porto 0-1 Barcelona – Ferran Torres 45+1

25/10: Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk – Ferran Torres 28, López 36; Sudakov 62

07/11: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona – Sikan 40

28/11: Barcelona 2-1 Porto – João Cancelo 32, João Félix 57; Pepê 30

13/12: Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona – Vermeeren 2, Janssen 56, Ilenikhena 90+2; Ferran Torres 35, Guiu 90+1

Campaign in ten words: Serene return to last 16 after three-year absence from knockouts.

UEFA.com reporter's view It initially looked like Barça had put the unfortunate experiences of the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, when they went out at the group stage, to good effect. Two home performances, against Antwerp and Shakhtar, fizzed with ebullient football. In the end, the gutsy win at Porto and a terrific second 45 minutes against Sérgio Conceição's team in Barcelona were the foundation of this group-winning campaign﻿.

How do Barcelona play?

Conditioned by repetitive injuries that prevent Xavi from playing his preferred 4-3-3 system, there have been consistent tactical modifications in search of robust and creative form. The emerging pattern, particularly in crucial matches, is what looks like a four-man defence but containing three centre-halves, so that the attacking full-back becomes either an extra midfielder or a winger in a 3-4-3 or – in the home win over Porto – a 2-3-5 with João Cancelo as a winger and Pedri as an inside forward.

João Cancelo – 37 points

İlkay Gündoğan – 28 points

João Félix – 25 points

Key stats

• Barcelona won all three home matches in a Champions League group for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

• On Matchday 3, Barcelona became only the third club after Real Madrid and Bayern to win 200 matches in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (qualifying included).

• On Matchday 2, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (16 years and 83 days) became the youngest player to start a Champions League match, surpassing the record of Celestine Babayaro by three days.

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.