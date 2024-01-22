Champions League group stage recap: Dortmund top tricky section

Dortmund have made it through to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the fifth time in the last six seasons after impressively topping a group containing Milan, Newcastle and Paris.

Round of 16: PSV vs Dortmund

Campaign so far

Highlights: Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle

Group F winners: W3 D2 L1 F7 A4

Top scorer: Karim Adeyemi (2)

19/09: Paris 2-0 Dortmund – Mbappé 49(p), Hakimi 58'

04/10: Dortmund 0-0 Milan

25/10: Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund – Nmecha 45

07/11: Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle – Füllkrug 26, Brandt 79

28/11: Milan 1-3 Dortmund – Chukwueze 37; Reus 10(p), Bynoe-Gittens 59, Adeyemi 69

13/12: Dortmund 1-1 Paris – Adeyemi 51; Zaïre-Emery 56

Campaign in ten words: Three straight wins after tricky start clinched place in knockouts.

UEFA.com reporter's view Having missed out on winning the Bundesliga title in May, not many may have expected Dortmund to be the first team to qualify from the extremely tough Group F. Having suffered a setback at Paris (2-0) in the first match and drawn another blank at home against Milan (0-0), they really laid the groundwork for progression with back-to-back wins without conceding against Newcastle. Another mature performance at Milan ensured qualification with one game to spare.

How do Dortmund play?

Wary of a difficult task ahead, BVB set out with a counterattacking mindset and a back three for the first group match at Paris. They changed their set-up during that match, brought on a true No9 instead of two counterattacking forwards and their game improved right away. Since then, they have always opted for a formation with a back four and three central midfielders, with pacy wingers such as Donyell Malen or Jamie Bynoe-Gittens playing a decisive role. From that basic formation, Dortmund are capable of progressing the ball or pressing in different ways, and a three-player build-up is quite possible as well.

Mats Hummels – 40 points

Gregor Kobel – 32 points

Nico Schlotterbeck – 30 points

Highlights: Milan 1-3 Dortmund

Key stats

• On Matchday 5, Dortmund won a Champions League match in Italy for the first time since a 1-0 away win against Milan in March 2003.

• Dortmund have lost only one of their last 18 Champions League group stage matches at home (W10 D7).

• Dortmund have kept 12 clean sheets in their last 18 Champions League group stage matches at home.

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

