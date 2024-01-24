EA SPORTS FC™ announces expanded eChampions League programme

EA SPORTS™ FC Pro have announced an exciting new expanded eChampions League programme. During May, Europe's top EA SPORTS FC™ 24 competitors will represent some of Europe's most prestigious football clubs on the virtual pitch.

eCL 2024 season overview

The upcoming eCL season is the most ambitious to date, featuring $280,000 (USD) in prizing, a unique club-centric format, the addition of FC Pro Draft and more. For the first time, the eChampions League will be exclusive to football clubs, with FC Pro League competitions across Europe serving as the battleground for qualification, replicating the UEFA Champions League format.

The group stage and knockout stage will culminate with the biggest eCL Finals to date, hosted live in London in the lead-up to the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

Just like in the FC Pro Open, the eChampions League will also feature the FC Pro Draft. This will introduce Champions League-themed squad building requirements, requiring competitors to work within a set in-game budget based on transfer market values to choose UEFA Champions League Ultimate Team™ player items for their roster. Kicking off with the group stage, the eChampions League FC Pro Draft will allow players to flex their football knowledge and creativity as they look to continuously build and adapt their squads on the road to the eCL Finals.

FC Pro Leagues (February – April)

New to this season, players participating in FC Pro Leagues will have an opportunity to advance to the eChampions League group stage. Top-ranked competitors representing clubs across European league partner programmes – such as the ePremier League, Virtual Bundesliga, eLigue 1, LaLiga FC Pro, eSerie A TIM and KPN eDivisie and more – will look to secure their seats in the group stage through a strong domestic performance.

As a new addition to the programme, the top eight clubs in the 2023/24 Champions League quarter-finals will be invited directly to the virtual competition and get the chance to fight it out with Europe's best on the virtual pitch as well as in the real world.

Group stage (11–12 May)

Qualified elite competitors will head to London to face off in a two-day, eight-group round-robin gauntlet to determine who will move on to the knockout stage.

Knockout stage (18–19 May)

The top 24 players will return to London for a two-day single elimination tournament. The top eight competitors will punch their tickets to the eCL Finals – and the chance to earn a place in legend.

eCL Finals (29 May)

eCL brings the pinnacle of football esports to one of football's most popular markets ahead of the Champions League final. Europe's best EA SPORTS FC competitors will face off on the virtual pitch live from Magazine London. Thousands of fans will be able to attend the single elimination bracket, which will determine who hoists the eCL trophy and claims the lion's share of the $280,000 (USD) prize pool. More details to follow on ticket sales.

How can fans get involved?

Just like other FC Pro competition, fans tuning in at home will also have an opportunity to earn exclusive eCL Twitch Drops, unlocking in-game eCL-themed vanity items like player kits. Matches will be streamed live on www.twitch.tv/easportsfc, https://www.youtube.com/@EASPORTSFCPro and www.youtube.com/UEFA, as well as broadcast by Champions League media partners around the world.

Find out more

To learn more about the 2024 eCL season, visit https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-pro. The official rules for the group stage, knockout stage and finals will be provided in due course.