Champions League group stage recap: Porto summon spirit of 2004

Porto will be dreaming of a repeat of their European Cup/UEFA Champions League wins of 1987 and 2004 after comfortably qualifying for the round of 16 by finishing as runners-up in Group H.

Round of 16: Porto vs Arsenal

Campaign so far

Highlights: FC Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group H runners-up: W4 D0 L2 F15 A8

Top scorer: Evanilson, Galeno (4)

19/09: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto: Kelsy 13; Galeno 8 15, Taremi 29

04/10: Porto 0-1 Barcelona: Ferran Torres 45+1

25/10: Antwerp 1-4 Porto: Alhassan Yussuf 37; Evanilson 46 69 84, Eustáquio 54

07/11: Porto 2-0 Antwerp: Evanilson 32(p), Pepe 90+1

28/11: Barcelona 2-1 Porto: João Cancelo 32, João Félix 57; Pepê 30

13/12: Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Galeno 9 43, Taremi 62, Pepe 75, Francisco Conceição 82; Sikan 29, Eustáquio 72(og), Eguinaldo 88

Campaign in ten words: Got the job done in style with swashbuckling Shakhtar win.

UEFA.com reporter's view Porto were all business in what always looked set to be an open group. They picked up points where they might have expected to do so – winning away to Shakhtar and twice against Antwerp – as well as giving Barcelona a real game both home and away. Held their nerve to clinch qualification at Shakhtar's expense on Matchday 6.

How do Porto play?

Sérgio Conceição remains faithful to 4-4-2 but is flexible enough to make adjustments depending on the opponents or the game situation. His most common tweak is to go to just one striker, with Evanilson this season's primary goal-getter. The full-backs and wingers are crucial in attack, with Galeno and Pepê standing out, the latter capable of playing as a defender or forward, while the midfield duo are creative and judicious in equal measure.

Galeno – 51 points

Evanilson, Pepe – 31 points

Taremi – 27 points

Arsenal's 2010 last-16 win vs Porto

Key stats

• No player in the group stage managed more assists than Galeno's four.

• Evanilson's hat-trick against Antwerp on Matchday 4 was one of only two in the group stage, João Mário also scoring three for Porto's Portuguese rivals Benfica against Inter.

• Pepe became the competition's oldest ever goalscorer when he struck against Antwerp at the age of 40 years 254 days.

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

Sign up for a free MyUEFA account to watch live streams and on-demand content, play games and challenge your friends, win money-can’t-buy prizes, and apply for tickets to Europe’s biggest games.