Kerem Aktürkoğlu wins Champions League Goal of the Group Stage

More than 166,000 votes were cast for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage, with Kerem Aktürkoğlu's thunderous finish for Galatasaray against Manchester United on Matchday 5 topping the poll, presented by Heineken.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu raced onto a piercing through ball 71 minutes into the encounter, controlled with his first touch and unleashed a fierce shot past André Onana to make the score 3-3.

Galatasaray team-mate Tetê finished second in the vote thanks to his fine first-time volley against Copenhagen on Matchday 1, with Xavi Simons completing the top three for his stunning long-range effort in Leipzig's 3-1 defeat of Crvena zvezda on Matchday 3.

2023/24 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Kerem Aktürkoğlu, GALATASARAY 3-3 Man United (Matchday 5)

2. Tetê, GALATASARAY 2-2 Copenhagen (Matchday 1)

3. Xavi Simons, LEIPZIG 3-1 Crvena zvezda (Matchday 3)

4. Erling Haaland, MAN CITY 3-0 Young Boys (Matchday 4)

5. Bruno Fernandes, Galatasaray 3-3 MAN UNITED (Matchday 5)

6. Bruma, Union Berlin 2-3 BRAGA (Matchday 2)

7. Gabriel Jesus, Sevilla 1-2 ARSENAL (Matchday 3)

8. Álvaro Morata, ATLÉTICO DE MADRID 6-0 Celtic (Matchday 4)

9. Meschack Elia, YOUNG BOYS 1-3 Man City (Matchday 3)

10. Joelinton, NEWCASTLE 1-2 Milan (Matchday 6)

Lionel Messi won the previous two UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage votes.