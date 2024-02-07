PSV vs Dortmund Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between PSV and Dortmund.
Article top media content
Article body
PSV and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 20 February.
PSV vs Dortmund at a glance
When: Tuesday 20 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: PSV Stadion, Eindhoven
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch PSV vs Dortmund on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
PSV boss Peter Bosz faces a reckoning with his past in the round of 16; the Dutchman left Ajax to take charge of BVB in June 2017 but lasted just six months, his side failing to win any of their six Champions League group stage games that autumn.
PSV have been on exceptional form in the Eredivisie – top and unbeaten since the start of the campaign – and will hope to improve on their only prior meetings with Dortmund: they lost 3-1 at home and drew 1-1 away in the 2002/03 first group stage. Edin Terzić's BVB, meanwhile, hope that Jadon Sancho's return to the club on loan from Manchester United will herald another run to the latter stages of Europe's top club competition.
Possible line-ups
PSV: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Boscagli, André Ramalho
Dortmund: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Hummels, Schlotterbeck
Squad changes
PSV
In: Richard Ledezma, Jaden De Guzman, Conrad Egan-Riley
Out: Dantaye Gilbert, Fredrik Oppegård, Jason van Duiven, Yorbe Vertessen
Dortmund
In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Ian Maatsen, Jadon Sancho
Out: Hendry Blank, Giovanni Reyna
Form guide
PSV
Form: DWLDWW
Most recent result: Ajax 1-1 PSV, 03/02, Dutch Eredivisie
Dutch Eredivisie table
Dortmund
Form: DWWWDD
Most recent result: Heidenheim 0-0 Dortmund, 02/02, German Bundesliga
German Bundesliga table
Expert predictions
Derek Brookman, PSV reporter
To follow
TBC, Dortmund reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Peter Bosz, PSV coach: "Any side that comes finishes first in a Champions League group is going to be strong. But many teams would not be happy to be drawn against us."
Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "We knew that there would be tough challenges to come in the Champions League. Now we've been drawn with [PSV]. They are having a perfect season. We know Peter Bosz very well, both from his time at BVB and at Leverkusen. It won't be easy away from home given the atmosphere, but we know that we have a great chance of making it through to the next round."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.