PSV vs Dortmund Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

PSV and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 20 February.

PSV vs Dortmund at a glance When: Tuesday 20 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: PSV Stadion, Eindhoven

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

What do you need to know?

PSV boss Peter Bosz faces a reckoning with his past in the round of 16; the Dutchman left Ajax to take charge of BVB in June 2017 but lasted just six months, his side failing to win any of their six Champions League group stage games that autumn.

PSV have been on exceptional form in the Eredivisie – top and unbeaten since the start of the campaign – and will hope to improve on their only prior meetings with Dortmund: they lost 3-1 at home and drew 1-1 away in the 2002/03 first group stage. Edin Terzić's BVB, meanwhile, hope that Jadon Sancho's return to the club on loan from Manchester United will herald another run to the latter stages of Europe's top club competition.

Possible line-ups

Misses next match if booked: Boscagli, André Ramalho

Misses next match if booked: Hummels, Schlotterbeck

Squad changes

PSV

In: Richard Ledezma, Jaden De Guzman, Conrad Egan-Riley

Out: Dantaye Gilbert, Fredrik Oppegård, Jason van Duiven, Yorbe Vertessen

Dortmund

In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Ian Maatsen, Jadon Sancho

Out: Hendry Blank, Giovanni Reyna

Form guide

PSV

Form: DWLDWW

Most recent result: Ajax 1-1 PSV, 03/02, Dutch Eredivisie

Dortmund

Form: DWWWDD

Most recent result: Heidenheim 0-0 Dortmund, 02/02, German Bundesliga

Expert predictions

Derek Brookman, PSV reporter

TBC, Dortmund reporter

What the coaches say

Peter Bosz, PSV coach: "Any side that comes finishes first in a Champions League group is going to be strong. But many teams would not be happy to be drawn against us."

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "We knew that there would be tough challenges to come in the Champions League. Now we've been drawn with [PSV]. They are having a perfect season. We know Peter Bosz very well, both from his time at BVB and at Leverkusen. It won't be easy away from home given the atmosphere, but we know that we have a great chance of making it through to the next round."