Napoli vs Barcelona Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Napoli and Barcelona.
Article top media content
Article body
Napoli and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 21 February.
Napoli vs Barcelona at a glance
When: Wednesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Napoli vs Barcelona on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Two of Diego Maradona's former clubs meet at the stadium that now bears his name. The clubs have met in two previous UEFA knockout ties, in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16 and the 2021/22 Europa League knockout round play-offs, with Barcelona progressing on both occasions.
Both sides have had complicated seasons; Napoli changed coach in November, Frenchman Rudi Garcia making way for Walter Mazzarri to rejoin the club he led from 2009 to 2013. However, they are a good way off the title pace in Serie A. At Barcelona, coach Xavi Hernández announced last month that he would be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season with his side struggling to replicate the form that made them Spanish champions in 2022/23.
Possible line-ups
Napoli: To follow
Misses next match if booked: None
Barcelona: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Ronald Araújo, Sergi Roberto, Ferran Torres, João Félix
Squad changes
Napoli
In: Pasquale Mazzocchi, Cyril Ngonge, Hamed Traorè
Out: Eljif Elmas, Gianluca Gaetano, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin, Piotr Zieliński
Barcelona
In: Unai Hernández, Vitor Roque, Pau Víctor
Out: none
Form guide
Napoli
Form: WDLWWL
Most recent result: Napoli 2-1 Verona, 04/02, Italian Serie A
Italian Serie A table
Barcelona
Form: WWLLWW
Most recent result: Alavés 1-3 Barcelona, 03/02, Spanish La Liga
Spanish La Liga table
Expert predictions
Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter
To follow
Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Walter Mazzarri, Napoli coach: "All the teams that qualified for the round of 16 are strong and therefore any pairing would be difficult; this one against Barcelona is especially difficult. For Napoli it will be a fascinating challenge."
Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We are up against the Italian champions. They are in a situation similar to ourselves; it's a 50-50 tie. They have changed coaches and now there's Mazzarri, who is more defensive [than predecessor Luciano Spalletti]. It will be a complicated tie."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.