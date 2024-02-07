UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Napoli vs Barcelona Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Napoli and Barcelona.

Napoli and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 21 February.

Napoli vs Barcelona at a glance

When: Wednesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Napoli vs Barcelona on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Two of Diego Maradona's former clubs meet at the stadium that now bears his name. The clubs have met in two previous UEFA knockout ties, in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16 and the 2021/22 Europa League knockout round play-offs, with Barcelona progressing on both occasions.

Both sides have had complicated seasons; Napoli changed coach in November, Frenchman Rudi Garcia making way for Walter Mazzarri to rejoin the club he led from 2009 to 2013. However, they are a good way off the title pace in Serie A. At Barcelona, coach Xavi Hernández announced last month that he would be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season with his side struggling to replicate the form that made them Spanish champions in 2022/23.

All of Napoli's Champions League goals so far

Possible line-ups

Napoli: To follow
Misses next match if booked: None

Barcelona: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Ronald Araújo, Sergi Roberto, Ferran Torres, João Félix

Squad changes

Napoli
In: Pasquale Mazzocchi, Cyril Ngonge, Hamed Traorè
Out: Eljif Elmas, Gianluca Gaetano, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin, Piotr Zieliński

Barcelona
In: Unai Hernández, Vitor Roque, Pau Víctor
Out: none

Form guide

Napoli
Form: WDLWWL
Most recent result: Napoli 2-1 Verona, 04/02, Italian Serie A
Italian Serie A table

Barcelona
Form: WWLLWW
Most recent result: Alavés 1-3 Barcelona, 03/02, Spanish La Liga
Spanish La Liga table

All of Barcelona's Champions League goals so far

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter
Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter
What the coaches say

Walter Mazzarri, Napoli coach: "All the teams that qualified for the round of 16 are strong and therefore any pairing would be difficult; this one against Barcelona is especially difficult. For Napoli it will be a fascinating challenge."

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We are up against the Italian champions. They are in a situation similar to ourselves; it's a 50-50 tie. They have changed coaches and now there's Mazzarri, who is more defensive [than predecessor Luciano Spalletti]. It will be a complicated tie."

Where is the 2024 Champions League final?

The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

