Napoli vs Barcelona Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Napoli and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 21 February.

Napoli vs Barcelona at a glance When: Wednesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where to watch Napoli vs Barcelona on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Two of Diego Maradona's former clubs meet at the stadium that now bears his name. The clubs have met in two previous UEFA knockout ties, in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16 and the 2021/22 Europa League knockout round play-offs, with Barcelona progressing on both occasions.

Both sides have had complicated seasons; Napoli changed coach in November, Frenchman Rudi Garcia making way for Walter Mazzarri to rejoin the club he led from 2009 to 2013. However, they are a good way off the title pace in Serie A. At Barcelona, coach Xavi Hernández announced last month that he would be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season with his side struggling to replicate the form that made them Spanish champions in 2022/23.

Possible line-ups

Misses next match if booked: None

Misses next match if booked: Ronald Araújo, Sergi Roberto, Ferran Torres, João Félix

Squad changes

Napoli

In: Pasquale Mazzocchi, Cyril Ngonge, Hamed Traorè

Out: Eljif Elmas, Gianluca Gaetano, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin, Piotr Zieliński

Barcelona

In: Unai Hernández, Vitor Roque, Pau Víctor

Out: none

Form guide

Napoli

Form: WDLWWL

Most recent result: Napoli 2-1 Verona, 04/02, Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A table

Barcelona

Form: WWLLWW

Most recent result: Alavés 1-3 Barcelona, 03/02, Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga table

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

What the coaches say

Walter Mazzarri, Napoli coach: "All the teams that qualified for the round of 16 are strong and therefore any pairing would be difficult; this one against Barcelona is especially difficult. For Napoli it will be a fascinating challenge."

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We are up against the Italian champions. They are in a situation similar to ourselves; it's a 50-50 tie. They have changed coaches and now there's Mazzarri, who is more defensive [than predecessor Luciano Spalletti]. It will be a complicated tie."