Champions League round of 16 first legs: Possible line-ups and team news, starting XIs

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com lists and predicts the round of 16 first-leg line-ups.

Bukayo Saka is hoping to start for Arsenal
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg matches.

We've also got the details on which players are suspended and which are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 20 February

PSV vs Dortmund

PSV: Benítez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano
Out: Lang (hamstring), Bella-Kotchap (shoulder)
Doubtful: Til (knock)

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Salih Özcan; Malen, Sancho, Bynoe-Gittens, Füllkrug
Out: Nmecha (hip)
Doubtful: none

Inter vs Atlético de Madrid

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Thuram
Out: none
Doubtful: Frattesi (thigh), Acerbi (calf)

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Riquelme, Hermoso, Witsel, Savić, Marcos Llorente; Barrios, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Depay
Out: Lemar (Achilles), Azpilicueta (meniscus), Giménez (muscular), Morata (knee)
Doubtful: none

Wednesday 21 February

Napoli vs Barcelona

Napoli: Meret; Østigård, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus; Di Lorenzo, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Mazzocchi; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: none
Doubtful: none

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, João Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gündoğan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri
Out: Balde (muscle tear), Gavi (knee), Alonso (back), Ferran Torres (hamstring)
Doubtful: João Félix (ankle)

Porto vs Arsenal

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, Wendell; Varela, Nico González; Galeno, Pepê, Francisco Conceição; Evanilson
Out: Marcano (knee)

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Ødegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Trossard
Out: Partey (thigh), Timber (knee), Fábio Vieira (groin), Zinchenko (calf)
Doubtful: Jesus (knee)

Tuesday 13 February

Copenhagen vs Man City starting line-ups

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Mattsson, Falk, Diogo Gonçalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Leipzig vs Real Madrid starting line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Klostermann, Orbán, Raum; Olmo, Henrichs, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Šeško

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Brahim Díaz; Rodrygo, Vinícius Junior

Wednesday 14 February

Paris vs Real Sociedad starting line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Lucas Beraldo; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Galán, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Traoré; Merino, Zubimendi, Méndez; Kubo, André Silva, Barrenetxea

Lazio vs Bayern starting line-ups

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Felipe Anderson

Bayern: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane

