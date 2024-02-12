Win your UEFA Champions League Dream Final experience

Enter the Dream Final competition by Wednesday 8 May for a chance to win UEFA Champions League final tickets, flights, accommodation and a selection of premium, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Enter Dream Final!

What is Dream Final?

Dream Final gives one lucky winner and a guest of their choice a UEFA Champions League final like no other. They will win a trip to the final for two people, including flights, accommodation and tickets, plus a selection of premium, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

How can I enter?

Visit the Dream Final page and register or log in to your MyUEFA acount to confirm your entry. The campaign is open to participants aged 18 or above from all around the world, with the winner to be announced mid-May 2024.

Prizes

One lucky winner will win a trip to the final for two people, including flights and accommodation, tickets, and the stellar prizes below.

Attend the eChampions League finals: Attend the 2024 eChampions League finals in London on May 29 as a VIP to watch Europe’s best EA SPORTS FC 24 players battle it out, courtesy of EA SPORTS.

Priceless Dinner Experience: A Priceless experience at The View from The Shard, London’s tallest skyscraper with unparalleled views of the city, plus dinner, courtesy of Mastercard.

VIP Tour of London: Take in the iconic London landmarks by foot/boat on a VIP tour, courtesy of Oppo.

Exclusive access at Heineken's Guest Programme: Enjoy the build-up to the final with Heineken in iconic locations across London for the Friday evening and Saturday lunch events.

Game with a UCL legend: Test your gaming skills against a UCL legend, courtesy of PlayStation.

Exclusive access at The Ultimate Champions tournament: Spend the afternoon with UEFA Champions League legends as they battle it out in a thrilling five-a-side tournament at the Champions Festival.

Legends battle it out at the Ultimate Champions tournament UEFA via Getty Images

Pitchside at the UCL Kick-Off Show by Pepsi: Enjoy a front row seat at the Pepsi Kick-Off Show, courtesy of Pepsi.

Centre Circle Carrier Experience: Soak in the atmosphere as you hold the iconic UCL centre circle flag pre-match, courtesy of Just Eat Takeaway.

Watch the trophy lift pitchside: Watch the celebrations unfold pitchside as the champions gets their hands on the iconic trophy.

Alongside the Grand Prize, fans will also have the chance to win weekly prizes, including Football Manager 24, as well as UEFA Online Store souvenirs and vouchers.

Will the stars align to win you a #UCLfeeling you'll never forget? Enter now!

Dream Final winners get to watch the trophy lift pitchside AFP via Getty Images



