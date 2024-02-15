Priceless Moments of the week: 'Messi-esque' winner, debut goal and captain inspiration

Check out the achievements, great goals, inspirational performances and rising stars that defined this week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Brahim Díaz's 'Messi-esque' Madrid winner

Picking himself up after riding one challenge in Real Madrid's game at Leipzig, Brahim Díaz went on to beat two more men before steering the ball past Péter Gulácsi. For the Leipzig keeper, it was "a lucky punch"; for two-time Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves, it was "Messi-esque". The goalscorer himself said, "I'm an instinctive player, but I did look up. I saw Vinícius Júnior's position. I thought about passing but took the decision to shoot and it paid off."

Mattsson's debut dream goal for FCK

A winter arrival from NEC Nijmegen, Copenhagen midfielder Magnus Mattsson's first appearance in a UEFA club competition proved to be a memorable one, the 24-year-old profiting in the wake of a rare mistake from Man City keeper Ederson, and bursting upfield to score from 25 metres as his side briefly drew level against the European champions. "It was amazing to get my debut and I was happy to contribute with a goal," he told UEFA.com. "There's a good atmosphere here at Parken and it was nice to finally be part of it."

Immobile inspires Lazio once more

Lazio's captain fantastic and all-time leading scorer is certainly a man for the big occasion. Ciro Immobile had already struck three times in this season's group stage before coolly converting a penalty under pressure to give his side a hugely significant 1-0 win over Bayern. He played a big part in winning the spot kick too, dribbling past three players into the box to set up team-mate Gustav Isaksen, who was fouled. A true Lazio icon is continuing to inspirationally lead his team.

Barcola rises to the occasion for Paris

"It's a childhood dream to be able to score in a match like that." This was how 21-year-old Paris forward Bradley Barcola nicely summed up his first-ever Champions League goal in the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad. It was certainly one he won't forget in a hurry, with Barcola using his blistering pace to skip past a defender on the left wing before cleverly poking the ball past the goalkeeper to double his side's lead. It came after Kylian Mbappé had become the first player ever to score in ten successive Champions League home starts with the opener.

