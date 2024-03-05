What to look out for in the Champions League round of 16 second legs week one Wednesday

Two more UEFA Champions League round of 16 deciders take place on Wednesday, with tension, drama and twists almost guaranteed in each match.

Here are some key talking points ahead of the second set of this week's second legs.

Round of 16 schedule

Tuesday 5 March

Real Sociedad vs Paris

Bayern vs Lazio

Wednesday 6 March

Manchester City vs Copenhagen

Real Madrid vs Leipzig

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

Copenhagen's free hit

"It was a difficult evening, and they were a level or two above the opponents we faced in the group." That was Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup's honest assessment after his team's 3-1 loss to Manchester City at Parken, a result which has left them with a real mountain to climb in the return leg.

On a positive note, Copenhagen can now travel to England knowing they have nothing to lose, and at the very least will be able to test themselves again against arguably the best team in the world and the Champions League holders. "We will try to go there and see if we can get a draw – or a win, maybe," defender Denis Vavro added.

Highlights: Copenhagen 1-3 Man City

Leipzig's first leg encouragement

It took a truly special moment from Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz to settle a tight first leg against Leipzig in Germany. The Spanish winger, who had come in for the injured Jude Bellingham, beat three defenders before bending a wicked curling effort inside the far post for the game's only goal just after half-time.

Although the strike undoubtedly came as a blow for Leipzig, they will be encouraged by the fact they more than matched Madrid for the rest of the encounter, and will go to the Bernabéu with their hopes of causing an upset still alive. "We played really well and showed we have a lot of quality," said forward Benjamin Šeško. "It just didn't work out. Hopefully, it's going to be better in the second game."

Highlights: Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

Further ahead

Arsenal will attempt to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Porto in London on 12 March as they aim to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009/10.

Atlético de Madrid's tie against Inter is also in the balance, with the Nerazzurri winning the first contest 1-0 in Milan. The return at the Estadio Metropolitano is on 13 March.

The winners of the eight ties will be keeping a keen eye on the quarter-final draw, which takes place on 15 March.