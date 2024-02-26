Man City vs Copenhagen Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Manchester City and Copenhagen meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 6 March.

Man City vs Copenhagen at a glance When: Wednesday 6 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where to watch Man City vs Copenhagen on TV

What do you need to know?

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden enabled the Champions League title holders to leave Denmark with a 3-1 lead after the first leg, and City can feel reasonably confident ahead of the return fixture. They won both of their previous home games against Copenhagen, including a 5-0 victory as recently as October 2022.

The Danish champions were not discouraged by their first-leg performance, with midfielder Magnus Mattsson scoring on his club debut. At full time, defender Denis Vavro told UEFA.com: "We will try to go [to Manchester] and see if we can get a draw – or a win, maybe." Copenhagen have yet to prevail in seven UEFA club competition games in England (D2 L5), but hope springs eternal.

Highlights: Copenhagen 1-3 Man City

Predicted line-ups

Form guide

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWW﻿

Most recent result: Bournemouth 0-1 Man City, 24/02, English Premier League﻿

English Premier League table

Copenhagen

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLL

Most recent result: Silkeborg 0-3 Copenhagen, 18/02, Danish Super League

Danish Super League table

Expert predictions

Steve Bates, Man City reporter

Pep Guardiola's side were in full control of the first leg and although Copenhagen were brave, committed and dogged, it was a masterclass in how to navigate a tricky away tie. In the end, Copenhagen couldn't deny Foden the late third goal which gives the defending champions huge momentum for the second leg – and one foot in the quarter-finals.

Sture Sandø, Copenhagen reporter

There was no doubt that Copenhagen were the underdogs in the first leg. They fought and fell with honour. They tried to play to their strengths and had City on the ropes after Mattsson's equaliser. In the end, however, City are reigning champions for a reason and that told over the 90 minutes. A 3-1 loss still gives Copenhagen a chance in the second leg, but there's no doubting how tough it will be for them.

What the coaches say

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "[The first-leg performance] was really, really good. I'm so proud we played at that tempo: it was perfect. We were patient in the right moments. I'm really proud of the team again, but it's not done. The third goal helps us a lot and hopefully we can finish at home in front of our own people to go to the next round."

Jacob Neestrup, Copenhagen coach: "I can't blame [the players] for anything [about the first-leg result]. We played against a top, top team. They know exactly what to do in every situation. We came into their rhythm and started running after them. And that made it very difficult for us. Of course, it's going to be difficult [in the second leg, but] we will try to do our very, very best."