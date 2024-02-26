Real Madrid vs Leipzig Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Monday, February 26, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Real Madrid and Leipzig.
Real Madrid and Leipzig meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 6 March.
Real Madrid vs Leipzig at a glance
When: Wednesday 6 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Brahim Díaz's solo goal in Germany earned Real Madrid a 1-0 first-leg win and admiring glances from around the world. However, Leipzig showed that they can cause their hosts problems in the second leg. As Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos put it, "A solo effort decided tonight's match. I have to be honest, the game could have gone either way."
"A lucky punch decided the game," Leipzig keeper Péter Gulácsi said. "We played well and were definitely not the worse team." Leipzig lost 2-0 in their only previous away match against Madrid, both goals coming late in that group stage meeting last term. Carlo Ancelotti's side are unbeaten in 11 at home in Europe (W10 D1), but Marco Rose's men have no need to be cowed as they visit the Bernabéu.
Predicted line-ups
Form guide
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWDW
Most recent result: Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla, 25/02, Spanish La Liga
Spanish La Liga table
Leipzig
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLDWL
Most recent result: Bayern 2-1 Leipzig, 24/02, German Bundesliga
German Bundesliga table
Expert predictions
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
One of the things that make Real Madrid very special – and so hard to beat – is their current appetite for blue-collar hard work and sweating through the jersey to stay competitive. To come under the pressure they faced in the first leg, with so many significant players absent, and give themselves a terrific platform to eliminate Leipzig at the Bernabéu remains an impressive achievement.
Judith Tuffentsammer, Leipzig reporter
Leipzig played very well in the first leg but went unrewarded for their efforts, leaving their opponents few spaces to create chances while showing plenty of endeavour up front. With a little more precision and luck in those early exchanges, who knows what might have been? Although it's only a one-goal deficit, Leipzig have a mountain to climb in Spain if they are to reach their first quarter-final since 2019/20.
What the coaches say
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "This [1-0 scoreline] is only a minor advantage. Not one of us had the idea that the tie might be over at the end of [the first leg]. This was a good result, but there are still 90 important minutes left at our stadium."
Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "There are better situations ahead of the return leg, but we're going to travel to Madrid and try everything. We want to be the most difficult opponent possible for Madrid so that they really have to stretch."
