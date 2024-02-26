Real Madrid vs Leipzig Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Real Madrid and Leipzig meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 6 March.

Real Madrid vs Leipzig at a glance When: Wednesday 6 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Brahim Díaz's solo goal in Germany earned Real Madrid a 1-0 first-leg win and admiring glances from around the world. However, Leipzig showed that they can cause their hosts problems in the second leg. As Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos put it, "A solo effort decided tonight's match. I have to be honest, the game could have gone either way."

"A lucky punch decided the game," Leipzig keeper Péter Gulácsi said. "We played well and were definitely not the worse team." Leipzig lost 2-0 in their only previous away match against Madrid, both goals coming late in that group stage meeting last term. Carlo Ancelotti's side are unbeaten in 11 at home in Europe (W10 D1), but Marco Rose's men have no need to be cowed as they visit the Bernabéu.

Highlights: Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: to follow

Suspended: TBC

Misses next match if booked: TBC

Leipzig: to follow

Suspended: TBC

Misses next match if booked: TBC

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWDW﻿

Most recent result: Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla, 25/02, Spanish La Liga﻿

Spanish La Liga table

Leipzig

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLDWL﻿

Most recent result: Bayern 2-1 Leipzig, 24/02, German Bundesliga﻿

German Bundesliga table

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

One of the things that make Real Madrid very special – and so hard to beat – is their current appetite for blue-collar hard work and sweating through the jersey to stay competitive. To come under the pressure they faced in the first leg, with so many significant players absent, and give themselves a terrific platform to eliminate Leipzig at the Bernabéu remains an impressive achievement.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Leipzig reporter

Leipzig played very well in the first leg but went unrewarded for their efforts, leaving their opponents few spaces to create chances while showing plenty of endeavour up front. With a little more precision and luck in those early exchanges, who knows what might have been? Although it's only a one-goal deficit, Leipzig have a mountain to climb in Spain if they are to reach their first quarter-final since 2019/20.

What the coaches say

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "This [1-0 scoreline] is only a minor advantage. Not one of us had the idea that the tie might be over at the end of [the first leg]. This was a good result, but there are still 90 important minutes left at our stadium."

Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "There are better situations ahead of the return leg, but we're going to travel to Madrid and try everything. We want to be the most difficult opponent possible for Madrid so that they really have to stretch."